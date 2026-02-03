FCTA calms fears over antivenom shortage, moves to ensure availability in FCT hospitals

FAVOUR ISHEMBER, Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has assured residents that antivenom is fully stocked and readily available in all FCTA-owned hospitals and public health centers.

Following the death of singer and social media influencer, Ifunanya Lucy Nwangene, which sparked widespread outrage and allegations of medical negligence, Dr. Adedolapo Fasawe, FCTA Mandate Secretary, emphasized that snakebites are preventable, and timely presentation is critical for survival.

The FCTA has invested in rapid response, including ambulances and hospital capacity, and urges residents to rely on official emergency numbers.

Moving to douse public fear after the death of Abuja singer and social media influencer, Ifunanya Lucy Nwangene, which triggered widespread anger and allegations of medical negligence, the FCT administration quickly made the anti- venom available to all FCT hospitals.

The Mandate Secretary of the FCT Health Services and Environment Secretariat, Dr Adedolapo Fasawe, in a statement on Monday, asked residents not to panic, as the territory maintains adequate supplies of both polyvalent and multivalent antivenoms kept under strict quality control.

Fasawe in the statement which she personally signed, disclosed that, “different forms and types of anti-snake venom are widely available across FCTA-owned hospitals and public health facilities.

“Stocking decisions are guided by collaboration with veterinary doctors, who help identify the most common snake species (venom strains) in the FCT.

“Accordingly, polyvalent and multivalent antivenoms are maintained, centrally stored in FCTA owned Abuja Central Medical Stores, and directly managed by the Secretariat to ensure quality, cold-chain integrity, and availability.”

The Mandate Secretary’s assurance follows public outrage over the death of the young influencer, Ifunanya Nwangene, who was rushed to the Federal Medical Centre, Jabi, with many alleging that the facility had no antivenom to administer when she arrived for treatment.

However FMC Jabi, in its official explanation, dismissed the claims as unfounded, insisting the late Ifunanya was brought in long after the bite and was already exhibiting advanced neurotoxic symptoms.

According to the hospital, she presented with respiratory distress and neurological deterioration, conditions that significantly reduce the likelihood of survival even where antivenom is available.

The facility said its medical team initiated emergency protocols but the severity of her condition left little room for recovery.

Dr Fasawe, while condoling with the family, said the death must serve as a turning point for emergency preparedness and public awareness.

She said, “The loss of a promising young life is deeply painful and distressing. I share in the family’s grief and reaffirm that such medically preventable deaths must be taken seriously, with strengthened measures to prevent recurrence.”

She described snakebites as a preventable public health emergency, warning that venomous species including cobras, vipers and puff adders, are present across the FCT’s expanding urban and peri-urban areas.

“Snakebites remain a largely preventable public health emergency. Snakes inhabit rainforests, grasslands, farms, and semi-arid areas, and often hide near human dwellings in search of food or shelter—leading to increased human-snake encounters.

“In Nigeria, highly venomous species such as cobras, vipers, and puff adders are present. As a rule, all snakebites must be treated as venomous until proven otherwise.”

She also used the opportunity to issue a step-by-step advisory on what residents must do immediately after a bite.

“All FCT residents are urged to adopt primary prevention measures, including wearing protective clothing when in farms or tall grass, avoiding dark areas or using flashlights at night, clearing debris around homes, sealing entry points, and never handling snakes.

“In the event of a bite, immediate first aid includes staying calm, immobilising the affected limb below heart level, removing constrictive items, gently cleaning the wound, and proceeding immediately to a hospital with antivenom.

While advising that harmful practices such as cutting or sucking the wound, applying tourniquets, ice, or herbal remedies must be avoided, the Mandate Secretary stressed that timely presentation remains the single most critical factor for survival.

In her words, “Prompt treatment is critical. While antivenom is most effective when administered early, its use does not guarantee recovery, particularly where neurotoxic symptoms have already manifested, underscoring the need for rapid evacuation.”

Fasawe highlighted the FCTA’s investment in rapid response, including new ambulances and strengthened hospital capacity for ICU and airway management.

“To reduce response times, the FCTA has strengthened secondary prevention through expanded road networks and the recent procurement and deployment of 12 ambulances, equipped to manage emergencies.

“Hospitals provide antivenom administration, immobilisation (without tourniquets), monitoring for adverse reactions, and supportive care.

Tertiary care, including ICU admission, airway management, coagulation monitoring, and blood transfusion services, is available across FCT hospitals.”

She warned that both private and government hospitals would face consequences for violating emergency protocols.

“I want to reiterate that all healthcare facilities, public and private, must adhere strictly to approved clinical protocols.

Monitoring and enforcement will be intensified, and facilities found negligent will face sanctions.”

She urged residents to rely on official emergency numbers for ambulance services.

“For emergencies, residents should contact FCT Emergency Medical System and Ambulance Services Numbers – 090157892931, 090157892932.

“The FCTA remains resolute in strengthening emergency systems, enforcing quality healthcare standards, and protecting the lives of all residents of the Federal Capital Territory.”

