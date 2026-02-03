FCT Minister, Labour leaders reach agreement, end strike

FAVOUR ISHEMBER, Abuja

A breakthrough has been achieved in the standoff between the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) and organised labour, as the FCT Minister, Barr Nyesom Wike and labour leaders have hammered out a deal to suspend the strike.

The agreement followed a marathon meeting convened by Senator Mohammed Bomoi, Chairman of the Senate Committee on FCT, which lasted over three hours.

Present at the meeting were Wike, NLC President Joe Ajaero, and TUC President Festus Osifo.

NLC Acting General Secretary Benson Upah announced the agreement, stating that workers can now return to their duties without fear of reprisal.

“All affiliates are hereby informed that a conciliatory meeting was held between the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, at the instance of the Chairman, Senate Committee on FCT, Senator Mohammed Bomoi.

“At the conclusion of the meeting, the following resolutions were reached: All complaints presented by JUAC members were taken one after the other and fully addressed.

“The Honourable Minister assured organised labour of mutual respect and sustained engagement going forward.

“Consequently, all JUAC members and all affiliates of the TUC and NLC working in the Ministry of the FCT (MFCT) are hereby directed to resume work immediately.

“All affiliates are enjoined to comply strictly with this directive in the interest of industrial peace and harmony, in good faith,” he said.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2