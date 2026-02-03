February 3, 2026
Trending now

APC commends Tinubu for global diplomacy which yields $50b Foreign Direct Investment

DG urges NYSC members to uphold scheme’s core values

Tinubu’s foreign travels, meetings strengthening Nigeria’s global partnerships – Yilwatda

Access Bank appoints Osime as Board Chair

FCT Minister, Labour leaders reach agreement, end strike

Malami asks court to vacate EFCC’s interim forfeiture order of three properties

Family in Bayelsa alleges torture after their relation who was incarcerated dies…

FCTA calms fears over antivenom shortage, moves to ensure availability in FCT…

Waste to Wealth: Hon. Okey-Joe empowers Oshodi-Isolo constituents, trains women on recycling…

Africa Takes Control of Its Energy Future with Official Handover of African…

Champion Newspapers LTD
Latest news

FCT Minister, Labour leaders reach agreement, end strike

by Peter Anayo078

FAVOUR ISHEMBER, Abuja

A breakthrough has been achieved in the standoff between the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) and organised labour, as the FCT Minister, Barr Nyesom Wike and labour leaders have hammered out a deal to suspend the strike.

The agreement followed a marathon meeting convened by Senator Mohammed Bomoi, Chairman of the Senate Committee on FCT, which lasted over three hours.

Present at the meeting were Wike, NLC President Joe Ajaero, and TUC President Festus Osifo.

NLC Acting General Secretary Benson Upah announced the agreement, stating that workers can now return to their duties without fear of reprisal.

“All affiliates are hereby informed that a conciliatory meeting was held between the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, at the instance of the Chairman, Senate Committee on FCT, Senator Mohammed Bomoi.

“At the conclusion of the meeting, the following resolutions were reached: All complaints presented by JUAC members were taken one after the other and fully addressed.

“The Honourable Minister assured organised labour of mutual respect and sustained engagement going forward.

“Consequently, all JUAC members and all affiliates of the TUC and NLC working in the Ministry of the FCT (MFCT) are hereby directed to resume work immediately.

“All affiliates are enjoined to comply strictly with this directive in the interest of industrial peace and harmony, in good faith,” he said.

 

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/
Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline
LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/
https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.
https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2

Related posts

Black Thursday: 8 die in multiple auto crash along Lagos – Ibadan Expressway

Peter Anayo

Your economic policies not working, killing Nigerians, Atiku replies Tinubu

Editor

Foreign Affairs Ministry disowns fake recruitment portals, website

Peter Anayo
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO