Facebook Champions Creativity and Community at 2026 African Creators Summit

UGO AMADI

Facebook brought creativity and connection to life with an exciting on-ground activation at the 2026 African Creators Summit, empowering creators with tools and resources to reach wider audiences, build meaningful communities, and earn sustainably from their content. Held at the Federal Palace Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos, the summit convened over 1,000 creators, storytellers, innovators, and digital entrepreneurs from across Africa, all shaping the future of the continent’s creative economy.

Marking its second consecutive year at the summit, Facebook delivered a dynamic creator experience that reinforced its ongoing commitment to Africa’s growing creative economy. As the platform with the largest network of people who can reach a massive audience, Facebook has always been about connection and continues to empower creators to connect more deeply with actual people and earn real money across all the content formats they share.

“Our presence at the African Creators Summit was about meeting creators where they are, creating meaningful moments of connection, and demonstrating how Facebook empowers creators to succeed. Seeing creators engage, share their stories, and create content live at the booth highlights how powerful these spaces are in strengthening Africa’s creator community,” said Oluwasola Obagbemi, Head of Communications, Sub-Saharan Africa at Meta. “Creators who haven’t fully explored Facebook are missing out on real opportunities. Over the past few years, we’ve introduced features that support monetisation, audience growth and discovery, and community building, and we’re doubling down on making it even easier for creators who share original and engaging content to succeed.”

At the summit, Facebook hosted an experiential booth and exclusive lounge led by popular creator Abiri Tobi Festus (Folagade Banks), featuring interactive moments and social activities including quizzes and creator challenges designed to bring the Facebook experience to life. Several creators — including Ify’s Kitchen, Nons Miraj, Nancy Umeh, and Lolo Mbakara — shared how Facebook has helped them grow their audiences, reach new fans, and turn creativity into sustainable income. Attendees also captured real-time content using #CreateWithFacebook, receiving Facebook-branded items as instant rewards.

Beyond the booth experience, Facebook also powered “Threads of the Swag Masters,” a high energy fashion showcase where seven designer–creator pairs collaborated to produce culturally inspired, future-forward outfits. Leading creators from Nigeria which includes Broda Shaggi, Gilmooree, Jenni Frank, Cute Abiola, alongside creators from Democratic Republic of Congo in Francophone Africa such as One Khan and King – Ana, showcased African creativity while reinforcing how Facebook supports creator success. The runway presentation celebrated participating designers and creators, with participants receiving exclusive Facebook Aso-Oke bags.

Since its inception, Facebook has empowered creators to reach global audiences, build communities, and earn from their creativity. As African creators continue shaping global culture and commerce, the continent remains a priority market as Facebook supports creators in building sustainable digital careers.