27.7 C
Lagos
February 3, 2026
Trending now

PENGASSAN dissociates self from alleged abuse of Nigerian workers by IOCs

UBA Group announces Loknath Mishra as CEO UBA UK

Emefiele complied with Buhari’s directive on local production of Naira notes -witness

Int’I Day of Clean Energy 2026: COLE2Power positions Clean Energy as a…

Illicit drugs: Marwa calls for national response, support for alternative devt

Breaking: Lagos Assembly orders stoppage of demolition at Makoko

APC commends Tinubu for global diplomacy which yields $50b Foreign Direct Investment

DG urges NYSC members to uphold scheme’s core values

Tinubu’s foreign travels, meetings strengthening Nigeria’s global partnerships – Yilwatda

Access Bank appoints Osime as Board Chair

Champion Newspapers LTD
Latest news

Breaking: Lagos Assembly orders stoppage of demolition at Makoko

by Peter Anayo0197

IBRAHIM QUADRI

 

Lagos State House of Assembly today ordered the stoppage of the demolition exercise going on at Makoko community waterfront in the State.

Hon Noheem Adams who is the chairman of the Ad-Hoc committee set up by the Speaker of the House, Rt Hon Mudashiru Obasa, made the disclosure.

It would be recalled that hundreds of displaced residents of Makoko had staged protest to the Assembly last week over the demolition exercise.

The protest had created tension which had led to the arrest of some activists who are currently undergoing trial.

Adams who is the Leader of the House read out the resolution of the Committee shortly after stakeholders’ meeting at Lateef Jakande Auditorium in the Assembly premises.

Details later…

 

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/
Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline
LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/
https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.
https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2

Related posts

Insecurity: IPOB declares Monday , 2nd Feb total lockdown as Soludo insists on opening markets

Peter Anayo

FG urges workers to improve workplace productivity for meaningful contribution to Nat’l development

Peter Anayo

Enugu State Govt. asks its citizens to get ready for 2025 Diaspora Homecoming

Peter Anayo
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO