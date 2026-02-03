Breaking: Lagos Assembly orders stoppage of demolition at Makoko

IBRAHIM QUADRI

Lagos State House of Assembly today ordered the stoppage of the demolition exercise going on at Makoko community waterfront in the State.

Hon Noheem Adams who is the chairman of the Ad-Hoc committee set up by the Speaker of the House, Rt Hon Mudashiru Obasa, made the disclosure.

It would be recalled that hundreds of displaced residents of Makoko had staged protest to the Assembly last week over the demolition exercise.

The protest had created tension which had led to the arrest of some activists who are currently undergoing trial.

Adams who is the Leader of the House read out the resolution of the Committee shortly after stakeholders’ meeting at Lateef Jakande Auditorium in the Assembly premises.

Details later…

