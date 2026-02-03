APC commends Tinubu for global diplomacy which yields $50b Foreign Direct Investment

CYRIL MBAH, Abuja

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his strategic international engagements, saying such missions have strengthened Nigeria’s global partnerships and attracted significant foreign investment.

The APC National Chairman, Professor Nentawe Yilwatda, in a statement, noted that President Tinubu’s foreign travels are purposeful actions that have yielded tangible benefits for Nigeria.

The President has undertaken international visits to key regions, including Africa, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and the Americas; engaging leaders and investors in nations such as the United States, United Kingdom, France, Germany, China, India, Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Brazil, among others.

“Mr. President’s engagements with strategic global partners underscores his unwavering commitment to advancing Nigeria’s economic interests.

These visits have helped reposition our country on the world stage, yielding tangible benefits that will support long-term prosperity.

“These missions have focused on economic cooperation, trade expansion, and strategic partnerships, resulting in over $50 billion in Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) commitments.

Major companies are investing in energy, manufacturing, logistics, agriculture, technology, and infrastructure,” he remarked.

“These are not promises on paper. These commitments represent real capital flows, job creation opportunities and technology transfers that strengthen our economy,” he said while also commending Mr. President for negotiating agreements that prioritize Nigeria’s growth and sustainable development.

Prof. Yilwatda highlighted the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement with the United Arab Emirates, stating that it will result in deepening trade and cooperation.

He said critics of the President’s travels are short-sighted, and are missing the bigger picture of Nigeria’s reform trajectory.

“Those who focus on the cost without recognising the returns are missing the bigger picture.

Nigeria’s reform programme under President Tinubu is bold, strategic, and necessary.

“We urge all Nigerians to support these efforts with patience, knowing that the dividends will be felt across the economy,” he said, implicitly countering sceptical commentaries by political opponents.

The APC national chairman urged Nigerians to support the President’s efforts, saying the dividends will be felt across the economy in no distant time.

He emphasized that the President’s reforms demonstrate a commitment to transforming Nigeria’s economy and enhancing living standards.

Prof. Yilwatda remarked that the APC remains committed to amplifying the positive impacts of Nigeria’s international engagements, ensuring global partnerships contribute to national growth and prosperity.

He said the President’s international travels have secured significant investments, creating jobs and opportunities for Nigerians especially youths.

Yilwatda expressed the APC’s hope and optimistic posture about Nigeria’s future, backed by the President’s vision and determination.

“Mr. President has shown both the vision and the determination to see through the reforms this nation needs.

Now is not the time for cynicism, but for unity and constructive support as these diplomatic and economic efforts begin to translate into tangible improvements in people’s lives,” Professor Yilwatda said.

He said the party is focused on ensuring the benefits of these partnerships reach all Nigerians even as the APC hopes to work tirelessly to amplify the positive impacts of the President’s diplomatic efforts.

