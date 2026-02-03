Access Bank appoints Osime as Board Chair

Access Bank Plc has appointed Mrs Ifeyinwa Osime as Chairman Board of Directors, following the retirement of Mr Paul Usoro, on January 29, according to a statement to the Nigerian Exchange Ltd on Monday

Osime, an accomplished legal practitioner, joined Access Bank’s Board in November 2019 as an Independent Non-Executive Director and had chaired the Board Human Resources and Sustainability Committee and the Governance, Nomination, and Remuneration Committee.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that this role made her contribute significantly to bank’s corporate governance, leadership development, and sustainability initiatives.

In addition to her role at Access Bank, Osime is a Director at Ebudo Trust Ltd. and a Partner at McPherson Legal Practitioners, where she advises on corporate and commercial matters and contributes to strategic leadership.

She is also a member of the Nigerian Bar Association, Women Corporate Directors, Nigeria Chapter, and Chartered Institute of Directors Nigeria, where she serves on the Executive Committee of the Women Sectorial Group.

Beyond her professional responsibilities, Osime is committed to mentoring youths and is actively involved in the Autism and Developmental Delays Support Community, reflecting her dedication to inclusion and social impact.

Speaking on her appointment, the Group Chairman, Mr Aigboje Aig-lmoukhuede, said: “Mrs Osime is a principled and experienced leader with a deep understanding of the Bank’s strategy and values.

“She has demonstrated strong commitment to the Bank’s vision and mission, and I am confident that, under her leadership, the Bank will continue to advance its strategic objectives of delivering sustainable value to shareholders and other stakeholders in the pursuit of its vision to become the world’s most respected African Bank.”

The Group Chairman also congratulated Usoro on the completion of his tenure and for his exemplary leadership, dedication and significant contribution to the Group, saying he remains a valued member of the Access family.

