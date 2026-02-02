TotalEnergies emphasizes local content as strategic priority at Nigerian Energy Summit

FAVOUR ISHEMBER, Abuja

Speaking at the 9th Nigerian International Energy Summit, Mr. Cyprian Ojum, Deputy General Manager, Nigerian Content, TotalEnergies, emphasized that local content is a strategic priority, not just a compliance checkbox.

He stated that the Nigerian Oil and Gas Industry Content Development Act of 2010 is clear: every operator must treat local content as an operating philosophy, focusing on retaining value locally.

“This week, we are discussing content as a strategic priority. We are here to tell a story, one that centers on local consciousness. This is not about ticking a compliance checkbox or fulfilling a political obligation. It is about having a deliberate plan”

“The Nigerian Oil and Gas Industry Content Development Act of 2010 is very clear, every operator, alliance partner, project promoter, contractor, or any entity involved in monitoring the oil and gas industry in Nigeria must treat local content as an operating philosophy”

“From the moment a project is conceived, the key question becomes: what quantity of value will be retained locally at the end of this project? That is precisely how local content is defined under the 2010 Act. Project design must therefore be driven by value retention”.

“This is why, at the early stages of our projects, we engage in extensive iterations with the SDLD. We make multiple visits to the NCDMB and sit with the Project Certification and Operations Department to review and refine our Nigerian Content Plan.”

“As mentioned earlier, the Act covers 17 service categories and over 300 subsections, each with clearly defined minimum and maximum local content thresholds. Whether the activity involves fabrication, construction, procurement, installation, transportation, drilling, mud services, or other operations, there are specific percentages that must be achieved, he said.

Ojum emphasized that local content is not just about compliance, but about building expertise and retaining value in-country. He cited the Agena project as an example of successful capacity building and value creation.

“Beyond value retention, Sections 10, 27, 28, 29, and 30 of the Act emphasize training Nigerians and developing capacity. For us, performance-driven local content is anchored on capacity building”.

“Take the Agena project as an example. Capacity development was deliberately built into the project through infrastructure investment. When LADOL and the Samsung–LADOL collaboration were referenced earlier, that speaks directly to TotalEnergies’ commitment.The largest FSO in Nigeria was delivered through this project”

“Within the Agena project alone, about 200 Nigerians were trained in critical skills that are actively deployed across the industry today not only within TotalEnergies, but also across other companies.

“Today, Agena contributes nearly 10 percent of TotalEnergies’ global production. That level of impact underscores the scale of value created in Nigeria”, he said.

He explained that Total Energies’ approach includes: Human Capacity Development, designed to respond to industry needs, focusing on sustainability.

Value retention, by prioritizing local value creation and retention, and collaboration, this is done by working with local contractors and NCDMB to meet local content thresholds.

Nigerian Content Success Stories: TotalEnergies Achieves 95% Local Content in IKAN Project

Remarkably, Ojum said TotalEnergies has achieved significant success in local content development, with its IKAN project reaching 95% Nigerian content.

Highlighting the company’s commitment to building expertise and retaining value in the country,Ojum emphasized that Nigerians can deliver complex oil and gas projects to international standards, citing the IKAN project’s success, adding that the Ubata project aims to further push local content boundaries.

Ojum’s remarks highlight the importance of local content in driving Nigeria’s energy industry growth and sustainability.