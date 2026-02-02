Speaker Abbas congratulates Gbajabiamila’s mother on bagging honorary degree

JONAS EZIEKE, Abuja

The Speaker of the House of Representatives Rt. Hon. Abbas Tajudeen has felicitated Alhaja Lateefat Olufunke Gbajabiamila on her conferment of Doctor of Science (D.Sc. Honoris Causa) in Business Administration by the Summit University, Offa, Kwara State.

Speaker Abbas also congratulated Alhaja Gbajabiamila on the renaming of the institution’s nursing school after her, which is now known as Lateefat Gbajabiamila College of Nursing.

Alhaja Lateefat is the mother of the Chief of Staff to the President, Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, who was the Speaker in the 9th Assembly.

The Speaker, in a congratulatory message issued on Monday by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity Musa Krishi celebrated the United Kingdom–trained nurse for her impactful life as a healthcare professional and public servant as well as a religious and political leader.

According to the release, apart from being the first female to chair a local government area in Lagos State, Speaker Abbas hailed Alhaja Gbajabiamila for her doggedness, resilience, courage, and passion to contribute to society even at her advanced age.

While commending Summit University for honouring her, the Speaker said Alhaja Gbajabiamila is worthy of celebration for her contributions to the nursing profession and the health sector in general.

Describing Alhaja Lateefat Gbajabiamila as a success in career and family, Speaker Abbas noted that her well-trained children now occupy various leadership positions at the state and federal levels.

The Speaker prayed to Allah (SWT) to continue to strengthen Alhaja Lateefat and sustain the famous Gbajabiamila family, of which she is the matriarch.