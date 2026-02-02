Rite Foods restates commitment to clean energy, champions stakeholders engagement on transitioning, sustainability

COMFORT EKELEME, Business Editor

In commemoration of this year’s International Day of Clean Energy, Rite Foods Limited, has reaffirmed its commitment to sustainability and the adoption of clean energy in its operations with a high-level stakeholders’ engagement focused on clean energy transitioning.

The company reaffirmed this at an event themed “Nigeria’s Clean Energy Transition: Balancing Risks, Trade-offs and Opportunities for Sustainable Growth,”.

The event brought together government officials, energy experts, regulators, manufacturers, and sustainability advocates to deliberate on the adoption of renewable energy solutions within Nigeria’s FMCG industry.

As a market leader, Rite Foods has continued to integrate clean and efficient energy solutions into its manufacturing operations, significantly reducing its carbon footprint while delivering its first-rate and award-winning brands to consumers nationwide.

This underscores the company’s balance between operational resilience and environmental responsibility within the country’s challenging energy landscape.

In his opening remarks, Managing Director of Rite Food Limited, who was represented by Mrs. Barong Asiodu, General Manager, Corporate Planning and Strategy, reiterated the company’s commitment to embedding sustainability into its long-term growth plans and aligning business performance with environmental responsibility.

Head of Corporate Communications and Sustainability at Rite Foods, Ekuma Eze in his remarks, described clean energy as central to the company’s long-term business strategy.

“At Rite Foods, clean energy is not optional; it is a strategic business imperative. Our approach recognises the realities of industrial operations in Nigeria while deliberately pursuing cleaner, more efficient, and more resilient energy solutions that support sustainability, productivity, and business continuity,” he said.

Rite Foods disclosed that 95 per cent of its energy consumption is derived from cleaner sources, including natural gas and solar power, with diesel accounting for just 5 percent of its energy mix.

This transition has significantly reduced the company’s reliance on more carbon-intensive fuels across its manufacturing facilities.

Highlighting the operational impact of this strategy, General Manager, Operations, Rite Foods Limited, Femi Ajileye stated that sustainability is embedded in the company’s production systems.

“Our manufacturing processes are engineered to optimise energy efficiency while maintaining the highest quality standards. By leveraging cleaner energy sources and fully automated production lines, we minimise energy losses, ensure consistent output, and uphold our environmental responsibilities,” he stated.

Beyond energy sourcing, Rite Foods maintains disciplined energy management practices, resulting in low energy intensity per unit of production and outperforming typical industry benchmarks.

Continuous investments in modern equipment, automation, and process optimisation have strengthened cost efficiency, reduced environmental impact, and enhanced the company’s manufacturing competitiveness.

Delivering the keynote address, Titilayo Oshodi, Special Adviser on Climate Change and Circular Economy to the Governor of Lagos State, emphasised that clean energy is both an environmental necessity and a strategic economic pathway for Nigeria.

She explained that Nigeria’s clean energy transition involves a shift from fossil fuels such as oil, gas, and diesel to sustainable sources, including solar, wind, and hydropower, in alignment with Sustainable Development Goal 7 (SDG 7), the Paris Agreement, and Nigeria’s Energy Transition Plan (ETP), which targets net-zero emissions by 2060.

Mrs. Oshodi highlighted Nigeria’s energy realities, including limited electricity access, heavy dependence on biomass for cooking, and the health and environmental consequences of prolonged reliance on generators and fuelwood. She noted that delayed transition carries high costs in public health, deforestation, and emissions, while a poorly financed rapid transition could strain economic stability.

Commending Rite Foods for convening the dialogue, Oshodi described the initiative as timely and impactful, praising the company for demonstrating private-sector leadership in advancing Nigeria’s clean energy agenda.

She noted that such industry-led engagements contribute significantly to national economic growth, industrial resilience, and Africa’s competitiveness, adding that when major manufacturers align their operations with clean energy objectives, the benefits extend beyond individual companies to the broader economy.

Oshodi outlined ongoing national efforts, including the implementation of the Energy Transition Plan, expansion of domestic solar manufacturing, and the issuance of a ₦50 billion green bond to support renewable energy, sustainable transport, and climate-resilient infrastructure.

At the sub-national level, Lagos State was highlighted for its clean energy initiatives, including large-scale solar street lighting, solar electrification of public schools and healthcare facilities, expansion of electric public transport, circular energy solutions such as biodigesters, and the rollout of the 80 million Clean Cookstoves Initiative to reduce biomass dependence and improve public health.

A panel session featuring Shofela Akinbode, a seasoned environmental management professional and administrator, with the Ogun State Environmental Protection Agency (OGEPA); Femi Ajileye, Eustace Onuegbu, a leading sustainability expert and an avid advocate of instituting global best practices in the conduct of Corporate Sustainability and Responsibility (CS&R) in Africa; and Olumide Idowu, a renowned climate advocate; examined policy frameworks, technological innovation, financing models, and the role of collaboration in driving sustainable industrial growth.

The event also featured goodwill messages by representatives of the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN), and the Federal Ministry of Environment, reinforcing the importance of strong public-private partnerships.

Consequently, experts at the forum agreed that Nigeria’s clean energy transition must be balanced, inclusive, and data-driven, moving from linear energy use to circular systems that promote innovation, green jobs, and inclusive access. “If managed wisely, clean energy will not slow Nigeria’s growth, it will redefine it,’ they stated.

Rite Foods’ leadership in sustainability and innovation has earned the company several recognitions, including Outstanding FMCG Corporate Brand of the Year at the Edge Awards, as well as multiple honours at the Sustainability, Innovation and Social Impact (SISA) Awards and the SERAS Awards. These accolades reinforce the company’s position as a proudly Nigerian brand driving responsible growth and aligning its operations with global sustainability standards.