Port Harcourt Area 1 Customs surpasses 2025 Revenue Target by 33.1%, hits N288.8bn

The Port Harcourt Area 1 Command of the Nigeria Customs Service has announced its operational performance for the 2025 fiscal year, revealing a remarkable revenue collection of N288.8 billion, surpassing its target of N216.9 billion by 33.1%.

The Controller, PH Area 1 Customs Command, Comptroller Salamatu Atuluku, who disclosed this during a press conference in Port Harcourt, said the achievement represents a significant increase of N87.9 billion compared to the N200.8 billion collected in 2024.

Comptroller Atuluku described the Command’s rapid revenue growth in 2025 as a testament to its commitment to supporting national economic objectives through efficient Customs administration, and attributed the overall performance of the Command to effective leadership, strategic policy implementation, and sustained collaboration with stakeholders and sister agencies.

According to her, “The Port Harcourt Area 1 Command of the Nigeria Customs Service recorded notable milestones in the year 2025 in the discharge of its statutory responsibilities of revenue generation, trade facilitation, suppression of smuggling, capacity development, infrastructural enhancement, corporate social responsibility, and stakeholder engagement.

“In the area of revenue generation, the Command recorded an outstanding performance in 2025, generating a total sum of N288.8 Billion. This represents a substantial increase when compared to the N200.8 Billion collected in the Year 2024, translating to a revenue growth of N87.9 Billion, representing 43.8 percent Year-on-Year.

“The Command’s revenue target for the year 2025 was N216.9 Billion. The actual collection exceeded this target by a surplus of N71.8 Billion, representing a 33.1 percent performance above target.”

She further explained that the Command’s monthly revenue performance remained consistently strong throughout the year, with the highest collection recorded in October 2025, amounting to N33.7 billion.

“This sustained revenue growth underscores the Command’s dedication to its mandate.

“In line with the Federal Government’s economic diversification agenda, the Command intensified efforts toward facilitating legitimate export trade. It processed a total export volume of 1,111,007 metric tons, comprising both oil and non-oil commodities, with a Free on Board (FOB) value of $463.6 million.

“The Command also made significant strides in anti-smuggling and enforcement activities, intercepting undeclared pharmaceutical products at the NACHO Shed.

The intercepted items, including Progesterone 100mg/2ml and Isifrane IP 250ml, were discovered without the mandatory NAFDAC regulatory certification,” She said.

Comptroller Atuluku stated that the Command prioritized capacity building and infrastructural development, training officers and renovating facilities to improve operational efficiency, and also introduced organized sports activities to promote physical fitness and team cohesion among officers.

In a corporate social responsibility initiative, the Port Harcourt Area 1 Controller said the Command donated educational materials and school uniforms to Model Primary School I and II, Orominike, D-Line, Port Harcourt, as a way of reaffirming the Service’s commitment to community engagement, educational support, and youth development.

She added that the Command engaged in sustained stakeholder engagement, holding structured discussions on key initiatives, including the Unified Customs Management System and the Authorized Economic Operator Programme, including hosting an End-of-Year Stakeholders’ Get-Together, recognizing compliant and supportive stakeholders.

“Recognizing that operational efficiency is directly linked to human capacity and welfare, the Command prioritized capacity building and infrastructural development in 2025.

Officers and men of the Command benefited from periodic training programs, sensitization sessions, operational briefings, and system-focused engagements, particularly in areas of Customs automation, risk management, enforcement procedures, and trade facilitation.

“In furtherance of personnel welfare and team cohesion, the Command introduced organized sports activities with effect from 6 November 2025.

The initiative was designed to promote physical fitness, esprit de corps, stress management, and interpersonal bonding among officers and men.

The sports program has since contributed positively to staff morale and overall productivity within the Command.

“The Command successfully renovated the Quarter Guard, thereby enhancing access control, security coordination, and command presence at the main entry point.

We also rehabilitated and upgraded the Command Staff Clinic, improving healthcare delivery and working conditions for medical personnel and beneficiaries.

“In line with the Comptroller-General of Customs’ Corporate Social Responsibility framework, the Command carried out a CSR intervention on 11 December 2025 at Model Primary School I and II, Orominike, D-Line, Port Harcourt.

The intervention involved the donation of Customs-branded notebooks, school bags, and school uniforms, aimed at supporting basic education and easing the burden on pupils and parents within the host community.

“The initiative, honoured by the presence of the National President of the Customs Officers Wives Association (COWA), Mrs. Kikelomo Adeniyi, reaffirmed the Service’s commitment to community engagement, educational support, and youth development,” she added.

Comptroller Atuluku expressed appreciation to the Comptroller-General of Customs, Bashir Adewale Adeniyi, for his leadership and strategic reforms.

She commended officers and men of the Port Harcourt Area 1 Command for their dedication and discipline.

She affirmed that the Command remains resolute in consolidating its gains, strengthening partnerships, and delivering on the Nigeria Customs Service’s mandate to support national economic growth, security, and public interest.