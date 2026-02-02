Ondo Police arrest human trafficker suspects in Ondo, rescue victims

DAMISI OJO, Akure

The Ondo State Police Command at the weekend arrested suspected human traffickers and rescued 14 victims in the state.

According to Police Sources, a Togolese national, Meale Yaoili last Thursday reported at the Yaba Police Station,Ondo town that he had escaped from the custody of a human trafficking syndicate operating within Nigeria.

He added that he was lured from the Republic of Togo to Nigeria under the pretext of securing employment in Canada.

The victim said, he knew one Tchodia Potolaw Fidel, now at large, since 2019, who claimed to be residing in Canada.

He said the suspect allegedly convinced him to travel to Nigeria, claiming that there was no Canadian Embassy in Togo.

On arrival, the victim’s personal belongings were said to be forcefully seized, and held against his will after paying the sum of 800,000 CFA francs.

Following quick response by operatives of the Command, six suspects were arrested in connection with the case.

The suspects were identified as Cleude Grao, Samuel Dsiwa, Michael Amissa, Olayiwola Kazeem, Akinubi Adebayo, and Oluwole Vincent, the landlord of the premises where the illegal operation was conducted.

During the operation, three victims were successfully rescued.

In the same vein, on 23rd January, 2026, a case initially reported as suspected banditry was lodged by one Chief Ojomu of Oba-Ile at the Oba-Ile Divisional Headquarters against Umaru Baba, male and eleven others.

The case was subsequently transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) for discreet investigation.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the suspects were not bandits as alleged, but illegal immigrants from the Republic of Chad, residing in a duplex apartment around the OSOPADEC area of Akure.

It was further learnt that Umaru Baba is allegedly at the centre of trans-border criminal activities, including recruitment, trafficking in persons, modern-day slavery, and other related offences.

Findings revealed that the principal suspect allegedly operates as a representative of a company involved in online marketing of various products.

The suspect was alleged to have lured, recruited, and harboured eleven able-bodied men and one female, all suspected to be illegal migrants, under the guise of engaging them as commission-based marketers.

They were later identified as:

Husein Abdullahi (M), 26 yrs

Hassan Yaya (M), 23 yrs

Umaru Samida (M), 19 yrs

Umaru Buba (M), 24 yrs

Mohammed Almat (M), 24 yrs

Saleh Abduraman (M), 23 yrs

Musa Mohammed (M), 22 yrs

Mohammed Watala (M), 20 yrs

Ali Mohammad (M), 26 yrs

Hassan Hussein (M), 24 yrs

Yusuf Yakubu (M), 23 yrs

These eleven persons were discovered to be Chadian nationals illegally transported into Nigeria en route the Cameroon border.

The suspects are currently in police custody, while the identified foreign nationals are being treated as victims of trafficking.

It was learnt that the landlord, a female resident of Ibadan, is being traced for questioning over alleged negligence in allowing her property to be used for criminal activities.

The suspects in both cases have made useful statements explaining their respective roles in the offence,while Investigation is ongoing with a view to apprehending the fleeing suspects.

The rescued victims will be handed over to their respective embassies for necessary diplomatic action and repatriation.

The Commissioner of Police reiterated the Command’s earlier warnings to landlords and property owners to always conduct proper background checks on prospective tenants and remain vigilant to prevent their premises from being used for criminal activities, stressing that negligence would attract legal consequences.

Lawal assured members of the public of the Command’s unwavering commitment to combating human trafficking, trans-border crimes, and all forms of criminal activities, while urging citizens to continue providing credible and actionable information to aid policing efforts across the State.