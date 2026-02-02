Ohanaeze Ndigbo appoints Muoghalu to chair strategic committee on Igbo charter

COSMAS CHUKWU, Enugu

Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide has appointed renowned economist and former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Professor Kingsley Muoghalu, as Chairman of its newly inaugurated Committee on the Igbo Charter of Strategic Engagement for National Development.

In a move aimed at articulating a unified Igbo agenda within the Nigerian federation, the erudite professor was appointed to chart the course.

A statement by Dr. Ezechi Chukwu, the National Publicity Secretary of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide said the committee was formally inaugurated on Friday, January 30, 2026, marking what the apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation described as a critical step toward defining a coherent, forward-looking framework for the political, economic, social and cultural aspirations of Ndigbo.

The statement further noted that in his charge to members of the committee, the President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Senator John Azuta-Mbata, urged them to approach their assignment with “courage, creativity, wisdom and broad-mindedness.

He stressed that the Charter must go beyond being a mere policy document.

“The proposed Charter must not be an ordinary paper,” Azuta-Mbata said. “It should serve as a compelling blueprint that clearly defines the political, economic, social and cultural aspirations of the Igbo people, while promoting equity, justice, fairness and inclusiveness in national governance.”

The President General emphasised that the initiative is designed to provide a clear strategic direction for Igbo engagement in national affairs and reposition the South-East as a constructive and influential stakeholder in Nigeria’s development process.

Professor Moghalu, who chairs the committee, brings extensive experience in economic reform, public policy, leadership development and national discourse, having served in senior public service roles and academia. Speaking on behalf of the committee, he formally accepted the responsibility and assured Ohanaeze leadership of the team’s commitment to delivering a credible and impactful Charter.

“We accept this responsibility with a deep sense of duty,” Moghalu said. “The committee will work diligently to deliver on its mandate within the stipulated timeframe.”

He further noted that the assignment would be handled with inclusiveness, ensuring that the Charter reflects the collective voice of Igbo communities both at home and in the diaspora.

The committee comprises a broad spectrum of prominent Igbo leaders, including technocrats, traditional rulers, clergy, political leaders, entrepreneurs, academics and opinion moulders, many of whom were present at the inauguration.

According to Moghalu, the diversity of the committee’s membership is intended to guarantee a broad-based consensus and produce a unifying Charter that consolidates the interests and expectations of Ndigbo into a single, credible position.

The committee is expected to submit its final report and the completed Charter to the President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide within two months.

Ohanaeze has called on stakeholders and the wider Igbo public to actively support the process through constructive engagement, noting that the legitimacy and strength of the Charter will depend largely on the depth of collective participation.

The organisation said the initiative reinforces its long-standing commitment to securing dignity, security, prosperity and a just future for present and future generations of Ndigbo.