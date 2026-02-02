No fund diverted since we assumed office, ALGON replies Egbedun

…says state govt instigated 14 litigations to frustrate LG operations

TUNDE ADELEKE, Osogbo

The Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON), Osun State chapter, has disclosed that no diversion of funds had occurred at the local government level since the assumption of office of elected chairmen and councillors across the 30 councils.

It would be recalled that the Speaker, Osun State House of Assembly, Adewale Egbedun had accused the Chairmen of diverting over N50billion local government fund.

Egbedun held that a sum of N25m was paid to each of the 30 APC chairmen, N12m to each of the 30 APC Vice Chairmen, N10m payment to each of the 332 APC Councilors and N130m each, to selected traditional rulers in Osun State, adding that billions of naira was paid into a law firm account.

Speaking at a press conference, in Osogbo, on Monday the ALGON Chairman, Abiodun Idowu, described the claims as false, misleading and politically motivated.

Idowu said, “Contrary to the invented facts contained in the press conference statement issued by Hon. Wale Egbedun over the alleged diversion of the local government funds, it is emphatically stated that, except at the state government level since 2022 till date, no such unfounded diversion has occurred ever since assumption of office in February, 2025 by our Chairmen and Councillors across all the thirty local government councils of the state.

“It is unfortunate to note that Egbedun surreptitiously skipped the aspect of his state government’s unwholesome instigation of workers at the local government councils to unreasonably abstain from work since 16th February, 2025 till January, 2026.

“For the umpteenth time, there is no illegality being perpetrated at the local government council level and as such all the allegations of the Speaker are debunked and outright denied as cheap propaganda to have unlawful access to the Local Government funds.

“It is even intriguing that a state government that has failed to give credible account of over Eight Hundred billion Naira received from the Federal Government is coming out in public to declare its failed efforts to illegally annex allocations standing to the credit of the Local Governments.

“Financial autonomy of the local government is guaranteed thus the local government councils in Nigeria not only in Osun State have lawful power to execute projects, pay salaries and disburse funds for smooth governance at the local government level without unnecessary interference from the state government. In addition, the Honourable Minister of Marine and Blue Economy does not have any role to play in the administration of the Local Government Councils.”

He further alleged that the Osun State Government instituted no fewer than 14 lawsuits, up to the Supreme Court, in a bid to obstruct the councils’ operations following the July 2024 Supreme Court judgment granting financial autonomy to the 774 local government councils in the country.

He however, disclosed that of the 14 cases instituted against the APC led ALGON, 13 has been won already, adding that the one is currently before an Osogbo Magistrate court.