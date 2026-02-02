Jubilation in Omadino as Oborevwori inaugurates Model Technical College, targets youth unemployment

Governor Sheriff Oborevwori (right) watching as the Olu of Warri, Ogiame Atuwatse III, cuts the tape during the inauguration of the Model Technical College, Omadino on Monday.

EBENEZER ADUROKIYA, Warri

There was jubilation on Monday in Omadino, Warri South Local Government Area of Delta State, as Governor Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori inaugurated the newly completed Model Technical College, describing technical and vocational education as one of the most effective tools for tackling youth unemployment in Nigeria.

Governor Oborevwori said graduates of technical and vocational institutions would emerge as skilled professionals, entrepreneurs and employers of labour, rather than job seekers.

He described the Omadino College as a flagship investment in technical and vocational education by his administration.

The governor noted that some achievements were better appreciated when seen rather than spoken about, stressing that within two years, his administration had delivered landmark projects without borrowing or placing additional financial burdens on the people of Delta State.

“Even I am often amazed at how much we have been able to achieve within two years without borrowing and without burdening the people.

This project we are commissioning today is a clear example of prudent management. Contractors were paid promptly, and that is why delivery was timely,” Oborevwori said.

He disclosed that academic activities at the college had already commenced before its formal commissioning, a development he said demonstrated the readiness and full functionality of the institution.

According to him, the Model Technical College, Omadino, represents another major milestone in the advancement of technical and vocational education in Delta State.

The governor said the institution reflected clarity of vision, strategic planning and disciplined execution, pointing to its internal road network, administrative blocks, classrooms, workshops and laboratories as clear evidence of his administration’s commitment to quality education.

Oborevwori commended his predecessor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, for initiating the project and stated that his administration ensured its completion to the required standard.

“Today, I am pleased to see a beautiful and solid edifice standing proudly. We give God all the glory.

Any student, lecturer or staff member would be proud to be associated with this institution,” he said.

He also praised the quality of training being imparted at the college, citing the confidence, articulation and composure displayed by a student who spoke earlier at the event as proof of effective teaching and learning.

The governor emphasised that modern educational infrastructure plays a critical role in fostering a conducive learning environment, improving student performance, enhancing teacher effectiveness and instilling pride within the school community.

“With the high-quality facilities provided here, I am confident that students of this college can compete with the best anywhere in the world.

All workshops and laboratories are fully equipped with state-of-the-art facilities,” he added.

Reaffirming his administration’s commitment to education in line with the MORE Agenda, Oborevwori assured Deltans that the government would continue to upgrade educational infrastructure across the state to guarantee access to complete, functional education and globally relevant skills.

He, however, appealed to the management, staff, students and host communities to ensure proper maintenance of the facilities, stressing that government property represents the commonwealth of taxpayers and must be protected from vandalism and neglect.

Earlier, the Commissioner for Technical Education, Mr Smart Ufoh, described the Omadino Model Technical College as far more than a modern technical school, calling it a bold statement of purpose and a symbol of transformation.

He listed facilities in the institution to include 12 classrooms and nine fully equipped workshops designed to enhance learning and skills acquisition.

Residential and welfare facilities comprise two hostel blocks, staff quarters, a principal’s lodge and a corps members’ lodge, providing a conducive environment for students and staff.

Other facilities include a dining hall, clinic and a spacious school hall, as well as recreational amenities such as a football pitch and basketball court.

Supporting infrastructure, including a generator house and operational quarters, further underscores the institution’s readiness for effective teaching, learning and administration.

Ufoh disclosed that academic activities commenced in September 2025 with the admission of Junior Technical One students, explaining that this was to prevent the sophisticated facilities from lying idle or falling into disrepair.

He added that the response from the Omadino community and beyond had been overwhelming.

In his remarks, Chairman of Warri South Local Government Council, Hon. Weyinmi Agbateyiniro, expressed deep appreciation to Governor Oborevwori for his impactful leadership and numerous development projects in Warri and across Delta State.

He described the commissioning of the Model Technical College as a landmark achievement, alongside major infrastructure such as the Trans-Warri Road and Bridges, extensive road networks, drainage systems that have addressed perennial flooding, and the near-completed Warri Modern Stadium.

Agbateyiniro praised the governor’s fairness, inclusiveness and people-centred style of governance, noting that in less than three years, development projects had reached every senatorial district, federal constituency, local government and community in the state.

He said the people of Warri South were firmly behind the governor and confident in his leadership ahead of 2027.

Also speaking, the Olu of Warri, His Royal Majesty Ogiame Atuwatse III, thanked Governor Oborevwori for his commitment to the development of riverine communities and urged him to sustain and expand investments in schools, bridges, roads and jetties across riverine areas of the state.

Speaking on behalf of the students, Miss Courtney Omotoyine described the commissioning of the college as the fulfilment of a long-held dream and a major step towards securing the future of young people in Delta State and Nigeria.

She urged students to utilise the facilities responsibly and strive for excellence.

Dignitaries at the event included the Deputy Governor, Sir Monday Onyeme; Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Emomotimi Guwor; Speaker of the Edo State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Blessing Agbegbaku; Speaker of the Bayelsa State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Abraham Ingobere; and Speaker of the Anambra State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Udeze Somtochukwu, among others.