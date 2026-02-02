Gov Mbah bags Sun Newspaper Man of the Year Award, vows to continue raising the bar of Governance

COSMAS CHUKWU, Enugu

The Governor of Enugu State, Dr. Peter Mbah, has been bestowed with The Sun Newspapers Man of the Year Award 2025, promising to do more to raise the bar of governance in the country.

Governor Mbah received the honour at the 2025 edition of the Sun Awards, which took place in Lagos at the weekend.

Rendering Mbah’s citation, The Sun said he stood out, breaking barriers and effecting unimaginable transformation in virtually every sector through disruptive innovation and inclusive governance.

According to the Chairman/Publisher of Sun Publishing Limited, Barr. Neya Kalu, while Nigeria was “navigating a demanding era, we must not lose sight of the progress woven into our journey.”

Congratulating Mbah and other awardees for daring to stand out, she averred that the Sun Awards 2025 was special, not just because it was a celebration of excellence, “but because moments like this remind us that even in complex seasons, greatness still rises.”

Presenting the award, Founder and former Chairman/Publisher of Sun Publishing Limited, Senator Orji Uzo Kalu, described Governor Mbah as a man building a new Enugu State and delivering results across all sectors.

“He is a governor who is tilling the ground. I think that is a better way of describing this governor,” he said.

He added that The Sun was conceived as a public trust, hence its apolitical stance in both editorial and awards matters.

“It is owned by the Nigerian people. And that is why The Sun is apolitical,” he stated.

In his acceptance speech, Mbah, who dedicated the award to his team members, however, said he was far from done with building the future the people of Enugu State deserve.

“You know that one is nothing without a team. Therefore, I receive this award on behalf of my team, whose commitment, selfless work ethic, and dedication have continued to translate our bold ideas into visible progress.

“The Sun Awards is proof that leadership is still measured, not merely applauded. So, I want to thank The Sun for upholding the values of credible journalism.

“But our work is not done. So, we are not going to slow down. This award will rather challenge us to continue to do more. We will remain committed to raising the bar of governance, deepening reforms, and delivering the future that Ndi Enugu truly deserve,” he vowed.

Speaking, Chairman of the event, Dr. Allen Onyema, who is also the Chairman and CEO of Air Peace, said Mbah’s emergence as Man of the Year 2025 further underscored the credibility of The Sun Awards, as no Nigerian would dispute that he had taken governance to great heights within a very short time.

“The Sun Awards is one of the most credible awards. And when you look at the array of people nominated for the awards, you would agree with me that they merit it.

“You look at my brother, the governor of Enugu State. Who will fault him as Man of the Year? Nobody. He merits what he is getting,” Onyema stated.

Earlier, in his welcome remarks, the Managing Director of Sun Publishing Limited, Mr. Onuoha Ukeh, said the awardees were described as uncommon achievers because “in a world where conformity often seems like the easiest option, these individuals have chosen to stand out.

“They have taken risks, confronted challenges head-on, and emerged victorious. Their stories are a testament to the power of human potential, determination, and resilience.

“We proudly call them the ‘Uncommon Achievers’ because they have refused to be defined by the limitations inherent in a developing country like ours, but instead chose to create their own paths to success,” he concluded.