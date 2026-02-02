FG to arraign 28 suspects over Benue massacre today

BLESSING OMALE, Abuja

The Federal Government has announced that suspects arrested in connection with the deadly attack on Yelewata community in Guma Local Government Area of Benue State will be arraigned in court on Monday.

The attack, which occurred in June 2025, was allegedly carried out by suspected criminal herders and resulted in the killing of more than 100 residents, making it one of the deadliest incidents recorded in the area in recent years.

The assault triggered nationwide outrage and renewed calls for decisive action against violent crimes in rural communities.

Days after the incident, the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, disclosed that 28 suspects had been arrested in connection with the killings following coordinated security operations in and around the affected areas.

In a statement issued on Sunday, Kamarudeen Ogundele, Senior Assistant to the President on Communication and Publicity in the Office of the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF), confirmed that the suspects would be arraigned before Justice Joyce Abdul-Malik of the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja.

According to Ogundele, the decision to proceed with prosecution followed what he described as a “painstaking investigation and collaboration” among relevant security and law enforcement agencies, aimed at ensuring that those responsible for the attack are brought to justice.

He assured Nigerians that the Federal Government remains committed to ensuring accountability and justice for the victims of the Yelewata massacre and their families.

“The prosecution of the suspects is intended to send a strong signal to the enemies of the country, acting under any disguise, that crimes against innocent citizens will not go unpunished,” the statement said.

Ogundele further reiterated the commitment of the administration of President Bola Tinubu to the protection of lives and property, stressing that this obligation is firmly rooted in the provisions of the Nigerian Constitution.