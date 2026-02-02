FG, states, LGs share N1.969 trn in December 2025 revenue

A total sum of N1.969 trillion, December 2025 federation account revenue has been shared to the Federal Government, states and the Local Government Councils (LGs).

This is according to a communiqué from the Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) made available by Mr Bawa Mokwa, Director. Press and Public Relations, Office of the Accountant-General of the Federation.

The revenue was shared at the January FAAC meeting.

The communiqué said that the N1.969 trillion total distributable revenue comprised statutory revenue of N1.084 trillion, Value Added Tax (VAT) revenue of N846.507 billion, and Electronic Money Transfer Levy (EMTL) revenue of N38.110 billion.

It said that total gross revenue of N2.585 trillion was available in December 2025.

“Total deduction for cost of collection was N104.697 billion while total transfers, refunds and savings was N511.585 billion,” it said.

According to the communiqué, gross statutory revenue of N1.631 trillion was received for December 2025.

“This was lower than the sum of N1.736 trillion received in the month of November 2025 by N105.202 billion.

“Gross revenue of N913.957 billion was available from the VAT in December 2025. This was higher than the N563.042 billion available in the month of November 2025 by N350.915 billion,” it said.

The communiqué said that from the N1.969 trillion total distributable revenue, the Federal Government received total sum of N653.500 billion and the state governments received total sum of N706.469 billion.

It said that the LGs received N513.272 billion, while the sum of N96.083 billion (13 per cent of mineral revenue) was shared among the benefiting states as derivation revenue.

On the N1.084 trillion distributable statutory revenue, the communiqué said that the Federal Government received N520.807 billion and the state governments received N264.160 billion.

“The LGs received N203.656 billion and the sum of N96.083 billion (13 per cent of mineral revenue) was shared to the benefiting States as derivation revenue.

“From the N846.507 billion distributable VAT revenue, the Federal Government received N126.976 billion, the state governments received N423.254 billion and the LGs received N296.277 billion,” it said.

The communiqué said that a total sum of N5.717 billion was received by the Federal Government from the N38.110 billion EMTL, the state governments received N19.055 billion and the LGs received N13.338 billion.

It added that in December 2025, Companies Income Tax, Import Duty and VAT increased significantly.

It said that Oil and Gas Royalty, CET Levies and Fees increased marginally, while Excise Duty, Petroleum Profit Tax and EMTL recorded considerable decreases.