American Cleric, Rev.Keenam confirms Christian Genocide in Nigeria, thanks President Trump for intervention

JONAS EZIEKE, Abuja

A Nigerian-American Pastor, Rev. Godswill Keenam have thanked American President Donald Trump for helping to stop the genocide against Christians in Nigeria.

Keenam made the remark in America during a church programme.

Speaking through our correspondent on a telephone, he described the killings of Christians in Nigeria as genocide and very terrible.

The Ogoni born cleric maintained that no one can deny the obvious, the kidnapping for ransome by bandits, jihadist , terrorist and herdsmen among others , saying that it is only truth that can set us free from the terror that have been in existing in Nigeria for long.

He also used the opportunity to thank the American President Trump who rose up to the occasion by making sure the menace is put to an end.

Pastor Keenam, a renowned preacher for over 25 years called on all Christian community in Nigeria to rise up to the challenge and support the American President in the current peace deal in Nigeria.

The man of God charged Christians in Nigeria to stop denying the obvious and support President Trump , who he thinks mean well for the Nigerian people.

Rev. Keenam who has been preaching on the topic” Nigeria Must Not Die” and a champion of Prayer Movement in America is also calling on Christians all over the World to pray for Nigeria to come out of the current security situation.

He frowned at the unnecessary killing of Christians in Nigeria and the denial by some Christian leaders because of their selfish gains or their political affiliation.

Explaining further, he said no religious group has the moral justification to kill another in cause of their belief or faith which is against our Constitution, noting that Christianity is a way of life and they uphold the sanctity of life, because it’s only God that can give life and take life, while calling on the World Council of Churches to join hands with President Trump to stop the genocide against Christians in Nigeria.

Addressing Christian Leaders from around the world in San Diego California USA during the 55 Morris Cerullo World Conference 2026, Rev. Keenam tasked Nigerian Pastors to make sure they all register and belong to a Political Party so that they can have their desired goal.

“As we pray we must also prepare to Vote” he said.

Speaking further, he said Christians in Nigeria must change their thinking about politics and join in the campaign so that the righteous can rule Nigeria.

He was Speaking to Christian leaders from more than 100 nations that gathered in San Diego California USA after the World Conference recently.

It could be recalled that Rev.Godswill Keenam started his evangelism from Ogoniland , but is now preaching globally including some States in the United State.

He is also the organizer of the National Day of Prayer in Nigeria .