9th International Energy Summit: Ekpo calls for strategic Shift in Local content development

FAVOUR ISHEMBER, Abuja

The Honourable Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Gas), Rt. Hon. Ekperikpe Ekpo, has emphasized the need for a strategic shift in local content development in Nigeria’s gas sector.

Speaking at the 9th Nigeria International Energy Summit (NIES 2026), Ekpo stressed that local content implementation should move beyond compliance to performance-driven approaches that build industrial strength and competitiveness.

The Minister called on Government and industry operators, financial institutions, and training institutions to work together to drive performance-driven local content

Ekpo emphasized that gas is the cornerstone of Nigeria’s Energy Transition Plan and industrial agenda, with opportunities in power generation, clean cooking, fertilizers, petrochemicals, and compressed natural gas.

” The Summit’s overarching theme, “Energy for Peace and Prosperity: Securing Our Shared Future, resonates strongly with the gas sector. Natural gas is not only critical to energy security and a pragmatic transition to lower-carbon systems; it is fundamentally the backbone of industrialization and economic resilience”.

“For Africa, and particularly for Nigeria, gas represents our most immediate, scalable and inclusive pathway to economic diversification, industrial growth, and shared prosperity”.

He urged stakeholders to focus on practical frameworks, measurable outcomes, and scalable models to drive inclusive and sustainable prosperity.

In her remarks, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Petroleum Resources, Mrs. Patience Oyekunle, emphasized the need for Nigeria to evolve from compliance-driven local content to performance-driven local content that builds enduring industrial powerhouses.

Oyekunle highlighted four strategic features imperative for this transition: strengthening indigenous capability and competitiveness, catalysing technology transfer and innovation, expanding high-quality employment, and deepening in-country value creation and ownership of value chains.

She called on policymakers to design smarter rules that incentivise capability and performance, Industry operators to commit to genuine partnerships and technology transfer, the

Financiers to back indigenous excellence and long-term industrial capacity, and the

Local firms to pursue global standards relentlessly.

Represented by Iren Ikemba, Oyekunle emphasized that Nigeria’s approach to local content is evolving towards outcomes, competitiveness, and regional integration, with a focus on execution and practical solutions.

She encouraged robust, solution-oriented deliberations and urged stakeholders to leave the session with practical ideas and actionable commitments.