@33 NSE Ikeja charts future of Innovation, Leadership, Service

From left: Vice President (Association of Professional Women Engineers of Nigeria, Engr. Laolu Adedapo-Aisiola; Engr. Theophilus Ademola Oguntala; Chairman, Ikeja Branch of the Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE), Engr. Nimot Muili, Representative of NSE President, Engr. Olaolu Ogunduyile, the 29th NSE President, Engr. Ademola Isaac Olourunfemi, the Wife of the Founder, Mrs. Winifred Awoyinfa; and President, ACEN/6th Branch Chairman if NSE Ikeja, Engr. Kunle Adebajo, during the Ikeja branch of NSE, 2026 Founders and Family on the Theme: 32 at 33: An Ingenuity to Greatness in Lagos on 31-01-2026.

The Ikeja Branch of the Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE) has marked its 33rd anniversary with a landmark Founders’ and Family Day celebration, unveiling new facilities, reviving legacy initiatives, and reaffirming its commitment to innovation, ethical leadership, and national development.

Held under the theme “The 32 @ 33: An Ingenuity for Greatness,” the event brought together engineers, families, partners, sponsors, elders of the profession, and members of the media to celebrate the Branch’s journey from modest beginnings to becoming one of the most influential branches of the NSE.

Chairman of the NSE Ikeja Branch, Engr. Nimot Muili, MSc, FNSE, PMP, described the anniversary as a moment of gratitude, reflection, and strategic vision. She noted that the theme captures the Branch’s humble origins as the 32nd NSE branch in 1993, celebrates its steady growth over 33 years, and challenges members to think boldly about the future.

“This gathering allows us to celebrate our roots, strengthen our bonds, and reaffirm the values upon which this great Branch was founded,” she said.

The President of the Nigerian Society of Engineers, Engr. Ali Alimasuya Rabiu, FNSE, F.ASCE, FAEng, MFR, served as Chairman of the Occasion. He was described as a distinguished professional and visionary leader whose presence underscored the importance of the event to the engineering profession nationwide.

Tracing the Branch’s history, Engr. Muili recalled that the idea for the Ikeja Branch was conceived in 1992 by Engr. Olu Awoyinfa, FNSE, FAEng, a former Secretary General of the NSE. The vision became reality on 31 January 1993, when the Branch was formally admitted as the 32nd branch of the Society. From meetings in government conference rooms, WAMPCO, and Elephant House, the Branch has grown into a permanent Secretariat at Plot 32, Oba Ogunji Road, Ikeja

Over the years, the Ikeja Branch has produced two Presidents of the Nigerian Society of Engineers—the 29th NSE President, Engr. Ademola Isaac Olorunfemi, FNSE, FAEng, and the 34th and first female NSE President, Engr. Margaret Aina Oguntala, FNSE—further cementing its reputation for leadership and excellence.

A major highlight of the celebration was the **commissioning of Phase I of the Secretariat facelift, including a newly completed training room designed to strengthen technical capacity development. Engr. Muili expressed appreciation to **CFI Services, led by Engr. Victor Ikem, CEng, MNSE, for supporting the project and creating opportunities for young engineers.

The Branch also announced the revival and institutionalisation of Fellows Night, now to be celebrated annually as Fellows Day with the 4th Branch Chairman and the oldest living Chairman, Engr. Francis Ogunamanam, FNSE, delivering the keynote address. In addition, the newly instituted NSE Ikeja Heritage Leadership Forum, comprising all past Chairmen, was unveiled to preserve institutional memory, leadership heritage, and continuity.

In line with its long-standing commitment to mentoring future leaders, the Branch highlighted the impact of the NSE Ikeja Branch Adigun Arewa Mentorship Scheme (NIBAAMS), which has expanded professional networks and exposed young engineers to opportunities beyond Nigeria. Legacy programmes such as the Olu Awoyinfa Annual Memorial Lecture and Scholarship Award, the Ralph Alabi Annual Memorial Lecture (11-11-11), the Francis Ogunamanam Innocreatifair (FOiF), and the Idiat Aderemi Project Skill Initiative were also reaffirmed.

A strong emphasis was placed on family as a pillar of professional success. The Chairman described families as the “unseen strength behind every successful engineer,” praising the sustained contributions of the Spouses’ Forum in promoting balance, unity, and well-being within the Branch.

Reflecting on the milestone, Engr. Muili said the 33rd anniversary represents maturity, resilience, and institutional strength, noting that true greatness in engineering is achieved when technical excellence is matched with ethical leadership, collaboration, and service to society.

She concluded with a powerful reflection:

“Institutions endure not because of the strength of their foundations alone, but because each generation chooses to build higher without forgetting how deep the first builders dug.”

The celebration ended with renewed commitments to unity, professionalism, innovation, and service, as the NSE Ikeja Branch positions itself for an even more impactful future.

Meanwhile,the Ikeja Branch of the Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE) could be described as a classic example of vision, courage and resilience, having risen from stiff opposition at birth to become one of the most influential branches of the Society nationwide.

This was the highlight of a historic address delivered by Engr. Francis Oguamanam, FNSE, 4th Chairman of the Branch, during the Founders’ and Family Day celebration of the NSE Ikeja Branch, held on Saturday, January 31, 2026.

Speaking with deep emotion and authority as one of the founding members still alive, Oguamanam said the story of the Ikeja Branch remains a testament to what determination, sacrifice and purposeful leadership can achieve.

“I was there at inception, and I am still here today. I give God the glory for this privilege,” he said, while commending the Branch Chairman, Engr. Nimot Muili, FNSE, and her executive for sustaining the legacy.

Tracing the roots of the parent body, Oguamanam recalled that the Nigerian Society of Engineers was founded in 1958 by young Nigerian engineers in the United Kingdom, with Engr. G. O. Aiwerioba as its first President. Since then, the Society has produced 35 Presidents, including the incumbent, Engr. Ali Alimasuya Rabiu, FNSE

He explained that by 1992, despite Lagos being Nigeria’s industrial nerve centre, it had only one NSE Branch located in Victoria Island, making participation difficult for engineers working and residing in Ikeja.

“With Ikeja as an industrial hub and seat of the Lagos State Government, it was inconvenient for engineers to commute to Victoria Island. That was how the idea of an Ikeja Branch was conceived,” he said.

According to him, the proposal—championed by Engr. Olu Awoyinfa, FNSE, former NSE Secretary General, and Chief Olu Alabi, FNSE, then Managing Director of Guinness Nigeria Plc—was fiercely opposed by some influential engineers and government officials.

However, through intense lobbying under the leadership of Engr. Vincent Maduka, the 18th NSE President, the Ikeja Branch was eventually approved. It officially took off on January 31, 1993 as the 32nd Branch of the NSE.

“Those who opposed the idea then will be surprised to know that Lagos State now has not less than eight NSE branches,” Oguamanam noted.

He recalled that under the pioneering leadership of the late Engr. Ralph Adeola Alabi, FNSE, and other respected professionals, the Branch hit the ground running. By 1996, Ikeja Branch made history by hosting the first-ever NSE National Conference and Annual General Meeting—a feat that cemented its reputation nationwide.

Since inception, the Branch has produced 16 Chairmen, won several national awards, and earned the title of Most Dynamic Branch** in 1998. It has also produced two Presidents of the Nigerian Society of Engineers—Engr. Isaac Olorunfemi, FNSE (2013–2014)and Engr. Margaret Aina Oguntala, FNSE (2023–2024)**, Nigeria’s first female NSE President.

Oguamanam revealed that the Branch also played a strategic role in national politics within the Society through the famous “Ikeja House” at NSE conferences, where consensus-building for presidential elections often took place.

Beyond leadership, he praised the role of women and young engineers in the Branch’s success, noting that the wives, mothers, Young Engineers Forum, and APWEN leaders from Ikeja Branch have consistently won awards and brought pride to the Society.

From meeting in borrowed government offices and company conference rooms, the Branch gradually moved to its permanent site allocated by the Lagos State Government. The foundation was laid in 1999, while full activities commenced on-site in 2010, despite challenging conditions.

Today, the Ikeja Branch boasts a befitting Secretariat and a membership strength of over 3,000 engineers, making it the first choice for young engineers in Lagos.

As the Branch marks its 33rd anniversary, Oguamanam charged present and future leaders to see leadership as a call to service, urging them to be humble, sincere, God-fearing and people-oriented.

“We came to this world with nothing, and we will leave with nothing. What matters is what we are remembered for,” he warned.

He concluded with prayers for long life, sound health, and continued greatness for the Branch.

“Long live NSE Ikeja Branch—the Branch to beat. Long live the Nigerian Society of Engineers. Long live Lagos State and the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”