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2026 NUJ FCT council press week held in Abuja

by Peter Anayo084

L-R… Former Minority Leader, House of Reps, Hon. Ndudi Elumelu, former NUJ President, Comrade Christopher  Isiguzo, Former Inspector General of Police/grand patron NUJ FCT Council, Sir. Mike Okiro, Representative of the Chief of Defence Staff,  Major Gen. S. M. Uba, Zonal Vice President of NUJ, Zone D., Adeiza Momoh Jimoh and NUJ Chairman, FCT Council, Comrade Grace Ike, during the 2026 NUJ FCT council Press week in Abuja.

L-R… Representative of the Inspector of Police, DIG Kene Onwuenelie, National President of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Alhassan Yahaya, Former Minority Leader, House of Reps, Hon. Ndudi Elumelu, former NUJ President, Comrade Christopher  Isiguzo, Former Inspector General of Police/grand patron NUJ FCT Council, Sir. Mike Okiro, Representative of the Chief of Defence Staff,  Major Gen. S. M. Uba, Zonal Vice President of NUJ, Zone D., Adeiza Momoh Jimoh and NUJ Chairman, FCT Council, Comrade Grace Ike, during the 2026 NUJ FCT council Press week in Abuja… PHOTOS: ANAYO OPARA.

 

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