U.S. announces visa ban for alleged sponsors of ‘Christian genocide’

The U.S. government says it will henceforth stop the issuance of U.S. visas to individuals and their immediate families who are found to be Christian genocide sponsors or terrorist sympathisers globally.

A statement issued by the U.S. Embassy in Abuja on Wednesday said those affected are people who have directed, authorised, significantly supported, participated in, or carried out violations of religious freedom.

It explained that the decision was in response to alleged mass killings and violence against Christians by radical Islamic terrorists, Fulani ethnic militias, and other violent actors in Nigeria and beyond.

The statement, which is attributed to U.S. State Department, titled: “Combating Egregious Anti-Christian Violence in Nigeria and Globally,” is signed by U.S. Secretary of State, Marco Rubio.

According to the statement, the decisive decision is in line with a new policy under Section 212(a)(3)(C) of the Immigration and Nationality Act.

“A new policy under Section 212(a)(3)(C) of the Immigration and Nationality Act will allow the State Department to restrict visa issuance to individuals who have directed, authorised, significantly supported, participated in, or carried out violations of religious freedom and, where appropriate, their immediate family members.

“As President Trump made clear, the United States cannot stand by while such atrocities are happening in Nigeria, and numerous other countries.

“This policy will apply to Nigeria and any other governments or individuals engaged in violations of religious freedom,” Rubio is quoted as saying in the statement.

