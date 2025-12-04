Trusteeship in a High-Inflation Economy: Safeguarding Investor Confidence in Nigeria.

Trustees in Nigeria today stand at a critical crossroads. Whether overseeing public debt issues, collective investment schemes, or corporate trusts, inflation continues to threaten the value of investor assets in usually hostile financial landscapes, like Nigeria

The good news for Nigeria however is that recent macroeconomic developments have brought some relief, with the deceleration of inflation beginning from year 2025. With the CBN’s recent cut in the Monetary Policy Rate for the first time in years, there appears to be a growing confidence in the country’s economic reforms. With inflation dropping to 16.08% in October, 2025 backed by a more stable foreign exchange environment and declining food prices, the hitherto elusive confidence in the Nigerian Economy is being restored. Yet, despite these positive signs, inflationary pressures, volatile oil prices, and global economic uncertainty continue to challenge the ability of trustees to manage client’s assets to hedge against inflation and by implication, assure the Settlor that assets entrusted to them can ne managed to increase value. Since Trustees in Nigeria operate in a high-inflation economy, they have the onerous task of decision making within legal ambit of regulation to ensure preservation of real value of investors’ assets. In its decision making process, trustees have to ensure preservation of the real value of investors’ assets. The ultimate objective is to ensure that high price increases will not erode the purchasing power of beneficiaries’ investments.

How Inflation Undermines Investment Returns

Inflation is not just an economic statistic — it is a silent force that steadily reduces the real worth of money. For trustees, the impact is multi-dimensional:

Erosion of Real Returns: Even if an investment yields 10% annually, an inflation rate of 12% means a real loss of 2%.

Interest Rate Volatility: Central bank actions to control inflation often led to sharp interest rate movements, which can reduce bond prices and affect portfolio values.

Credit and Liquidity Risks: As businesses face higher operating costs, default risks may rise, and liquidity in the financial markets can become strained.

Exchange Rate Pressure: Currency depreciation, a common side effect of inflation, can amplify investment losses, especially for funds exposed to foreign exchange fluctuations.

Strategic Actions for Trustees in a High-Inflation Environment

Revisit Investment Mandates and Risk Policies

Trustees must periodically review trust deeds, investment policies, and risk frameworks to ensure they remain relevant to current market realities. Where necessary, mandates should be adjusted to allow flexibility in asset allocation — such as increasing exposure to inflation-resistant instruments or diversifying across asset classes.

Adopt a Dynamic Asset Allocation Approach

Static investment strategies are ineffective in an inflationary setting. Trustees should take a more tactical approach by:

Reducing excessive exposure to long-term fixed-income assets that are vulnerable to interest rate hikes.

Considering inflation-hedged assets such as real estate, infrastructure, and commodities.

Increasing exposure to equities of companies with strong pricing power and resilient earnings.

Exploring foreign currency-denominated instruments to hedge against local currency depreciation.

Balance Duration and Credit Exposure

While long-term bonds may offer higher nominal yields, they also carry greater risk when inflation expectations rise. Trustees should actively manage duration, keeping portfolios flexible enough to respond to market shifts. At the same time, a stronger focus on credit quality is crucial, as inflation often weakens corporate balance sheets and increases default risks.

Strengthen Liquidity and Risk Management

High inflation often leads to tighter liquidity conditions. Trustees must maintain sufficient liquid assets to meet redemption requests and unforeseen obligations without incurring losses from forced sales. Regular stress testing and scenario analysis should become standard practice, ensuring the portfolio remains resilient under different inflation and interest-rate scenarios.

Enhance Transparency and Communication

Trustees play a pivotal role in maintaining investor confidence through clear and honest communication. Providing periodic updates on portfolio performance, inflation exposure, and strategic adjustments helps manage investor expectations and reinforces trust.

Control Fees and Improve Value Delivery

In times of high inflation, cost efficiency becomes even more important. Trustees should review management fees, custodial charges, and other administrative costs to ensure they do not significantly erode returns.

Strengthen Compliance and Reporting

With accurate and transparent reporting, including mark-to-market valuation of assets, investors can see the true value of their holdings. Trustees should maintain close contact with regulators such as the SEC, PENCOM and other relevant regulators to ensure that any changes in strategy or documentation-such as changes to trust deeds-are fully in compliance.

Building Investor Confidence Amid Uncertainty

Investor confidence is not something that can be achieved in just one night; it is earned through consistent performance, transparency, and integrity. Trustees demonstrating strong governance, disciplined investment oversight, and proactive risk management may distinguish themselves from the rest of the market in a high-inflation economy.

The Nigerian economy is showing resilience. Non-oil sectors, like agriculture, manufacturing, and technology, continue to be very strong drivers of growth in GDP, presenting fresh investment opportunities. A stable exchange rate and an improving outlook for inflation provide further grounds for cautious optimism. Sustaining this positive momentum, though, will require continued fiscal discipline and the steadfast commitment of trustees to protect investors’ long-term interests.

Conclusion

Trusteeship, in a high-inflation economy, is a test of leadership, expertise, and judgment. It requires much more than compliance; it needs foresight, agility, and transparency. Nigerian trustees must evolve from being mere passive overseers of funds to active stewards of investors’ wealth, with a commitment that each action taken should be directed toward the goal of value preservation.

The trustees will be able to restore and sustain investor confidence, even in difficult economic times, by maintaining proper governance, embracing innovation, and communicating openly. In so doing, they are protecting not just the financial well-being of their beneficiaries but also contributing to strengthening the broader financial system in Nigeria.

This is another modest contribution on the topic by BUNKAYA GANA ESQ, MANAGING DIRECTOR/CE-GREENWICH TRUSTEES LIMITED. He can be reached on 08033335436 or bunkaya.gana@greenwichtrustees.com