Senate confirms Gen. Musa as Defence Minister

.Says Nigeria can win war against insurgency

IGNATIUS OKOROCHA, Abuja

The Senate has confirmed the immediate past Chief of Defence Staff, retired Gen. Christopher Musa as Minister of Defence.

The upper legislative chamber confirmed Musa on Wednesday via a voice vote after hours of a rigorous screening session in the Committee of the Whole, during which he was asked questions by the lawmakers.

Musa who had been in service for 39 years before his retirement, said that while he was the Chief of Defence Staff ” it was a defining moment for me.

“I pledge to give my best to ensure that Nigeria is safe. We need the support of all Nigerians.

The terrorists are the enemies of Nigeria; they have no respect for human life.

“We must first love one another. I assure you we will work as united as when I was the CDS. We cannot win the war until we are determined.

“The Sahel is heating up. Our borders must be secured, security agencies must be supported.

Nigeria is great. We will never be ashamed. We are one people,” he said.

Musa described the frequent abduction of students as “very unfortunate,” noting that in spite of the the rollout of the Safe School Initiative last year, many schools remain highly vulnerable.

“We need to look at it critically and make sure the approach is holistic,” he said.

“Crime is localised, and security agencies cannot be everywhere. Communities must be resilient and capable of being first responders.”

He lamented the absence of basic security infrastructure in many schools.

“Most schools have been built, but when you visit them, there is no perimeter fence. They are left exposed,” he said.

Musa also identified communication gaps as a major setback in preventing kidnappings, stressing the need to adopt technology that enhances information sharing and early response.

“Information conveyance has been an issue. A whole-of-society approach is needed—technology, the armed forces, the police, other security agencies, and the communities working together.”

Answering a question posed by former Senate President Ahmad Lawan, Musa pledged to ensure strict oversight of defense funds if confirmed.

“Whatever funds are made available must be properly utilised. We must ensure that whatever we procure truly supports our armed forces in carrying out their duties.”

He insisted that improved accountability would significantly enhance the military’s operational capacity.

Musa cautioned against placing all expectations on the armed forces, arguing that military operations alone cannot resolve Nigeria’s complex security challenges.

“One mistake we make is thinking the armed forces can solve all the problems.

“The military solution is just 20 to 25 per cent. Effective policy and support from ministries, departments and agencies are essential.”

On late Brig. Musa Uba, the minster said “It was very unfortunate that he was captured.

We will not stand to see terrorists have a way with it.

“No indolence or act of cowardice will be entertained. There are questions that must be answered. All found culpable will be brought to the book,” he said.

Deputy Senate President, Jibrin Barau said “You did very well as CDS to secure our country. Your relationship with all and sundry was outstanding. The tempo of attacks was going down,” he said.

The Chairman Senate Committee on Defence, Sen. Ahmad Lawan, said the nomination of Musa was a nomination that everybody is saying yes.

“I saw in you a sense of duty and professionalism”.

Lawan explained that no investment in the armed forces was too much adding that the 2026 Budget should provide more for the armed forces.

In his remarks, the President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio urged Musa to go straight into action to assist the government in tackling the insecurity in the country.

He kicked against negotiations with the terrorists, saying that “Even when I was a state governor, I never negotiated with terrorists.

“I made the state so hot that each time we arrested a kidnapper, he would say, please forgive me, I didn’t know it was part of your state”.

He called for a review of the policy of kinetic and non kinetic approaches to tackling insecurity.

