December 4, 2025
Richard Igwe , President at 20th investiture Ceremony of Junior Chamber Int’l Festac ,19th Convention held in Lagos

by Peter Anayo0111

L-r …National President Junior Chamber International (JCI) Nigeria, Akinbode Abitogun; 20th President of (JCI) Festac, Richard Igwe; being decorated by the outgoing president, Nicholas Israel;  JCI  Uchenna Achionye; during the 19th Convention and 20th investiture Ceremony of   (JCI)Festac held in Lagos on 30/11/2025.

L-r… 20th President of (JCI) Festac, Richard Igwe, being decorated by the outgoing president, Nicholas Israel, and other past presidents.

 L-r… President of the Catholic Youth Organization of Nigeria (CYON) in Lagos Archdiocese, Chukwuemeka Anyiam-Osigwe; National President Junior Chamber International (JCI) Nigeria, Akinbode Abitogun; in hand handshake with the 20th President of JCI Festac, Richard Igwe; outgoing president, Nicholas Israel.

National President Junior Chamber International (JCI) Nigeria, Akinbode Abitogun; 20th President of (JCI) Festac, Richard Igwe; President, Nicholas Israel (all Middle), with other former presidents.

L-r … JCI, Richard Igwe; JCI  Uchenna Achionye; JCI Olubukola Agbaje;   Guest Speaker, CEO, Conegelics Consulting International Ltd, Mr Adenrele Onikosi; outgoing President JCIN, Nicholas Israel;  National President JCI Nigeria, Akinbode Abitogun; past President JCIN Festac, Blessing Orji and outgoing Vice President  JCI, Vivian Adikankwu.

From  left… 20th President of (JCI) Festac, Richard Igwe, swearing in the new Executive as they are taking their Oath during the 19th Convention and 20th Investiture Ceremony of   (JCI)Festac held in Lagos on 30/11/2025… PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

 

