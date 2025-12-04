NPF holds15th Biennial Sports Fiesta in Asaba

.As IGP Egbetokun unveils Logo and Mascot at elaborate ceremony

JONAS EZIEKE, Abuja

The Nigeria Police Force NPF has announced plans to hold its biennial sports fiesta tagged BIPOGA 2026 that ‘ll be featuring seventeen sporting games by Police officers and other ranks

The Inspector-General of Police IGP Olukayode Egbetokun, has unveiled the logo and mascot for the competition that will showcase talents and skills among serving Police personnel.

Speaking in a remark at the Goodluck Jonathan Peace Keeping Hall Force Headquarters Annex in Abuja on Wednesday, the IGP said that the unveiling of the logo and mascot for the competition is the unveiling of the renewed spirit of the Nigeria Police in sports.

He said that the Nigeria Police is committed to showcasing talents in sports in the biennial event with theme ‘Beyond the Badge, Excellence in Action’.

The event to be hosted by the Delta State Government between February 7-14 2026 in Asaba the state capitol he said is a unifying force that will further enhance national unity and cohesion.

The IGP at the unveiling ceremony extolled the virtues and dexterity of serving and retired Police personnel who distinguished themselves in sports in the past by displaying talents, winning gold, silver and bronze medals in national and international sporting competitions.

The unveiling ceremony of the logo and mascot for BIPOGA 2026 attracted top government officials, senior Police officers and some wives of serving senior Police officers among other prominent personalities.

