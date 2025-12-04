December 4, 2025
Champion Newspapers LTD
Mukhtar Galadima gets new role in FCT Administration, as appointment takes immediate effect

FAVOUR ISHEMBER, Abuja

 

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has appointed Town Planner Mukhtar Usman Galadima as the Senior Special Assistant on Development Control and Planning.

In a statement on Wednesday, the Administration described Galadima as a seasoned Town Planner, with over 30 years of experience in the FCTA Department of Development Control (Abuja Metropolitan Management Council) and Satellite Towns Development Agency.

Mukhtar Galadima, who became the Director, Department of Development Control in 2016, retired from the Civil Service last month.

He was a member of several ministerial committees, including the Abuja Masterplan Restoration Task Team, Review of Revoked Titles and Change of Land
Use.

The appointment takes immediate effect.

 

