December 4, 2025
Latest News from Champion Newspapers, December 4, 2025

Champion Newspapers LTD
Photo Gallery

Meeting between Members House of Rep Committee on Women Affairs with Minister of Women Affairs & Social Development held in Abuja

by Peter Anayo099

From left… Chairman House Committee on Women Affairs and Social Development, Hon Kafilat Adetola Ogbara, members of the Committee, Hon Bello Ambarua and Hon Garba Koko Salis, at the Meeting between Members of the House of Representatives Committee on Women Affairs with Minister of Women Affairs and Social Development, held at the National Assembly Complex in Abuja… PHOTO: Anayo Opara.

 

For a better society

_______________________________

