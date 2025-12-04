IPOB commends Govs Oti, Aliyu, others for visiting Kanu at Sokoto correctional centre

PHIL OKOSE, Onitsha

Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Thursday, commended Governors Alex Oti of Abia state, Almad Aliyu Sokoto of Sokoto state, Hon. Aguocha and other concerned Igbos, for their surprise visit to Nnamdi Kanu at the Sokoto correctional centre.

Making the commendation through its spokesperson, Emma Powerful, it stated that, “The kidnapping, extraordinary rendition, extended detention, unlawful trial, life imprisonment, and cruel transfer to Sokoto prison will eternally trouble the Nigerian State.

“Employing State Security Forces for false flag operations in the Eastern Region to create government-backed violence and terrorism evidence against IPOB and MNK will be an injustice that we cannot overlook until a thorough independent investigation is carried out.

” Additionally, employing the mechanism of a prejudiced legal system to imprison an innocent individual, whose only “offense” was defending his people and striving for self-determination, from a nation that has marginalized and oppressed his people since gaining independence.

The action will eternally torment the creators of these malicious schemes.

“To Ndigbo and many aware Nigerians, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu is still a prisoner of conscience and a casualty of a tyrannical regime.

He did not commit any offense recognized by local or international law that justified Justice James Omotosho and his associate, Barrister Awomolo, SAN, who were under significant pressure from the unlawful Nigerian presidency in the Executive branch, to impose a severe ruling on the innocent individual.

“His extraordinary rendition from Kenya, five years of unlawful detention, illegal trial, conviction, life sentence, and transfer to Sokoto prison amid severe insecurity represent the utmost level of provocation to IPOB and to Ndigbo as a whole.

However, we have absorbed everything during our wait for justice and risen to triumph.

“If a biased government employs a prejudiced judge and a biased prosecutor, and believes that sentencing Mazi Nnamdi Kanu to life in prison will diminish his determination and that of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB movement, they should think again.

“Mazi Nnamdi Kanu is cherished by more than 90% of Ndigbo and numerous well-meaning Nigerians and foreigners.

If the biased government believes that relocating him to Sokoto will make people give up on this sacred project, they are mistaken because a destined individual will always encounter his destiny supporters wherever he is,” IPOB stated.

