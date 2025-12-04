December 4, 2025
Trending now

NPF holds15th Biennial Sports Fiesta in Asaba

Meeting between Members House of Rep Committee on Women Affairs with Minister…

House of Rep Ad-hoc Committee to investigates Nigerians power Sector reform ,…

Mukhtar Galadima gets new role in FCT Administration, as appointment takes immediate…

Heirs Insurance travel festival draws thousands, signaling a new era for inclusive…

Latest News from Champion Newspapers, December 4, 2025

FEC approves 2026–2028 MTEF, targets N34.3trn revenue –Minister

U.S. announces visa ban for alleged sponsors of ‘Christian genocide’

Go after the bandits, eliminate them completely, Theatre Commander orders troops in…

Senate confirms Gen. Musa as Defence Minister

Champion Newspapers LTD
Photo Gallery

House of Rep Ad-hoc Committee to investigates Nigerians power Sector reform , Expenditure from 2007 to 2024 accused electricity distribution companies crippling Nigeria held in Abuja

by Peter Anayo098

L—R … Member of the Committee, Hon Rasheed Abdullahi, Deputy Chairman of the Committee, Hon Ambaiowei  Rodney and Chairman House Committee on Decommissioning and Abandonment Compliance in Nigeria Petroleum Industry during the House of Presentative Ad-hoc Committee to Investigating Nigerians power Sector reform and Expenditure from 2007 to 2024 Accused Electricity distribution Companies of Crippling Nigeria, held at the  National Assembly in Abuja PHOTO: Anayo Opara.

 

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/
Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline
LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/
https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.
https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2

Related posts

Nigerian health heroes urged to embrace AI, as brain drain threatens future

Peter Anayo

Funeral Service of Late Dr Doris Daba Fisher at 69 held in Lagos

NewChampion

Latest News from Champion Newspapers, October 9, 2025

Editor
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO