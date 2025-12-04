Go after the bandits, eliminate them completely, Theatre Commander orders troops in Sokoto

CHIDIMMA UCHEGBU,Abuja

The Theatre Commander (TC)Joint Task Force (North West) Operation FANSAN YAMMA (OPFY) , Major General WB Idris, has charged troops of 8 Division and Sector 2 OPFY to escalate their offensive against armed bandits and ensure they are completely eliminated from the North West region.

General Idris delivered the charge during his maiden operational assessment visit to the 8 Division Nigerian Army and Sector 2 (OPFY) at Giginya Barracks, Sokoto.

The TC addressing the troops, stated that his visit was to assess their performance, review training protocols, and check on the welfare of soldiers wounded in action.

He urged the troops to prepare themselves psychologically for a new, high-intensity phase of the battle.

According to the statement signed by the Acting Deputy Director Army Public Relations, &8 Division Nigerian Army, Lieutenant Colonel Olaniyi Osoba stated that General Idris empahized that the tempo of the battle to eliminate the bandits completely is just starting.

He said this can only be achieved through the courage, dedication, discipline, and sacrifice of the troops in tackling the nation’s security challenges.

He also pledged to ensure advanced combat resources and logistical support to strengthen the troops’ operational capabilities.

The TC commended the General Officer Commanding (GOC) 8 Division and Commander Sector 2 OPFY, Major General Ibikunle Ajose, for his proactive leadership approach in addressing security threats within the sector’s area of responsibility.

He later interacted with soldiers wounded in action, pledging that they would receive the best possible care.

The commander also visited and shared a meal with frontline troops at the 248 Battalion in Ilela to boost their morale.

Earlier, the GOC had briefed General Idris on the sector’s operational achievements, training activities, and logistical challenges.

Highlights of the visit include inspection of Quarter Guard, presentation of Nigerian Army Officers Wives Association Bouquet to the TC and Operations brief by the GOC.

Others include inspection of the Division Training School , address to troops and interaction with the soldiers wounded in action.

