ADC says it will take over power from APC in Edo, come next election

The national Chief Whip of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Festus Igbinoba, has sworn to reclaim power from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Edo State, saying the claim that the party has no footing in the state is false.

Mr. Igbinoba said this while speaking with journalists in Benin shortly after the unveiling of the party in the South-south.

According to him “Next election for the governorship in Edo state, is a deal done. ADC has taken it over”,

Mr. Igbinoba said the APC led government should brace up and tackle hunger and insecurity that have bedeviled the country.

For Mabel Oboh, the Assistant Publicity Secretary of the South-South Zone of the party, she said ADC is ready to take the mantle of leadership from the ruling party in the state.

She said the south-south region of the country which Edo state falls into is unique in Nigeria politics. So, all efforts will be made to ensure ADC captures it in its subsequent elections.

On the part of the state chairman of the party, Mr. Kennedy Odion, he said the party remains committed to promoting credible leadership, good governance, and policies that uplift every Edo citizen,

irrespective of political affiliation

“Your dedication demonstrates that when we put the interests of the people first, meaningful collaboration becomes not just possible, but powerful.

“As we move forward, let us remember that our true strength lies in our ability to work together.

“The ADC remains committed to promoting credible leadership, good governance, and policies that uplift every Edo citizen, irrespective of political affiliation”, Odion said.

Speaking also, the state secretary of the party, Mr. Charles Imuentiyan said anybody that comes to join the party will be given equal opportunity as there is neither newcomer or old member.

He said the party is ready to change the narratives in the state adding that, the aim of the party is to win an election.

