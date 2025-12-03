Zone 16 Police, NHRC deepen partnership to tackle digital violence against women , girls

ELIZABETH VINCENT, Yenagoa

The assistant inspector general of police, zone 16 command headquarters, AIG Johnson Oluwole Adenola, psc, on 2 December 2025 received the Bayelsa state coordinator of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) in his office.

In his remarks, the state coordinator, Dr. Eugene Baadom, expressed profound appreciation to the AIG and his management team for the warm reception.

“He stated that the visit was aimed at strengthening the Commission’s familiarization with the Zone, noting that the police remain a critical stakeholder in the realization of the NHRC’s mandate.”

Dr. Baadom also briefed the AIG on activities marking the 2025 human rights day celebrations, highlighting the commission’s participation in the annual 16 Days of Activism Against Gender Based Violence, themed “Unite to End Digital Violence Against All Women and Girls.”

“He emphasized that the campaign seeks to sensitize the public on the rights of women and girls, particularly in the digital space.”

According to a press statement issued by the police public relations officer, SP Gunn Ewhoborwo Emonana, AIG Adenola expressed gratitude to the NHRC team for identifying with the Zone, he assured them of continued partnership and sustained collaboration in the protection of human rights.

“The interactive engagement provided an opportunity for both institutions to deliberate on strategic measures to address rising concerns around digital violence, broader abuses affecting women and girls, and other human rights violations prevalent in society.”

The visit concluded with the signing of the visitors’ register and a group photograph to commemorate the occasion.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2