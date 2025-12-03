Uzodinma gets major boost as Ohanaeze endorses Imo Economic Summit 2025

In what analysts have described as a major political and economic endorsement, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide has thrown its full weight behind the Imo State Economic Summit 2025, scheduled to hold in Owerri from December 4 to 5. The apex Igbo sociocultural organisation says the initiative represents “the kind of bold leadership Alaigbo needs at this defining moment.”

The endorsement, which came through the office of the President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Senator Azuta Mbata, signals a strong vote of confidence in the economic direction of Governor Hope Uzodinma’s administration. It also strengthens the state government’s campaign to draw investors, partners and development-focused institutions into Imo’s recovery and growth agenda.

In a statement signed by the National Publicity Secretary of the organisation, Dr. Ezechi Chukwu, Ohanaeze described the summit as a “visionary and commendable” step, noting that the governor’s engagement with global stakeholders demonstrates a readiness to reposition Imo as an economic powerhouse in the South-East and beyond.

According to Mbata, the summit provides an opportunity for Imo State to reengineer its economic landscape, unlock dormant assets, stimulate innovation and attract sustainable investment inflows that can accelerate growth across critical sectors.

“This remarkable initiative with the engagement of global stakeholders by Governor Uzodinma is a commendable and visionary step toward repositioning Imo State as a hub of innovation, investment and economic competitiveness,” he said.

“It reflects the kind of bold leadership Alaigbo needs at this defining moment in our history.”

The 2025 summit, themed “Unlocking Imo’s Economic Potential: Partnership, Investment & Innovation,” aligns seamlessly with Ohanaeze’s long-standing advocacy for the economic rebirth of the region. For decades, the organisation has championed policies and programmes aimed at reversing structural decline, addressing youth unemployment, reducing social vulnerabilities and expanding opportunities for Igbo people globally.

Ohanaeze said the governor’s choice of theme shows a clear understanding that modern subnational development must be anchored on collaboration, innovation and measurable impact. The group believes the summit will help draw the blueprint for a new phase of prosperity in Imo State — one driven by public-private partnerships, diaspora contributions and global investment frameworks.

Dr. Chukwu noted that Ohanaeze Ndigbo is not merely endorsing the summit but is also encouraging widespread participation from industry leaders, development experts, entrepreneurs, researchers, investors and community stakeholders.

“We applaud Governor Uzodinma for this worthy initiative and encourage robust participation across sectors to ensure that the outcomes of this engagement translate into meaningful and lasting benefits,” the statement read.

The organisation emphasized that the success of the summit would depend on the extent to which the recommendations are implemented and translated into practical solutions that touch the lives of ordinary citizens — from job creation to infrastructure renewal, agricultural expansion, technology incubation, SME development and improved social services.

With insecurity, unemployment and infrastructural gaps posing significant challenges across the South-East, Ohanaeze says the time has come for coordinated, region-wide economic initiatives. The group views Imo’s economic summit as a model that other states in the region can replicate to craft long-term development strategies independent of the uncertainties of federal allocations.

Political observers note that Ohanaeze’s endorsement may also help foster unity among the political and economic stakeholders who will be attending the summit. The organisation’s involvement signals a shared vision for restoring the South-East’s historical reputation for enterprise, innovation and resilience.

Governor Uzodinma’s team has in recent months intensified efforts to attract investors ahead of the summit, with the government highlighting opportunities in oil and gas, manufacturing, tourism, ICT, energy transition, agriculture and logistics. The Imo governor has repeatedly argued that the state possesses untapped potential lying fallow due to decades-long underinvestment and fragmentation of development efforts.

The summit, according to government sources, will serve as a platform for unveiling new policy frameworks, investment incentives and project pipelines that will define the next phase of Imo’s economic transformation agenda. It is expected to feature global development agencies, multinational corporations, local industry leaders and high-level policymakers.

Reiterating its commitment to the progress and stability of Imo State and the wider Igbo nation, Ohanaeze assured that it will continue to support initiatives that seek to uplift the economic and social well-being of the people.

“Ohanaeze further affirms its unwavering commitment to supporting all programmes and policies that promote the progress, stability and overall wellbeing of Ndigbo,” the statement said.

This support, analysts argue, could help deepen trust between the government and the citizenry, especially as the state positions itself to overcome the socioeconomic setbacks of recent years.

As preparations for the Imo State Economic Summit 2025 hit top gear, the endorsement from Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide stands out as one of the strongest institutional validations yet for the Uzodinma administration. With the eyes of the nation — and indeed the global business community — now fixed on Owerri, the summit presents an opportunity for Imo State to reset its economic narrative and set a bold new agenda for shared prosperity.

