Tinubu, others raise N320m for 2026 Armed Forces remembrance appeal

Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Olufemi Olatubosun Oluyede, decorates President Bola Ahmed Tinubu with the emblem for the 2026 Armed Forces Remembrance Day in the State House, Abuja. With them is the Chairman of the National Council of the Nigerian Legion, Morenike Grace Henry. Tuesday, December 2, 2025.

‎President Bola Tinubu on Tuesday inaugurated the 2026 Armed Forces Remembrance Day emblem appeal fund, raising N320 million in donations.

‎

‎Tinubu led the donations with N200 million, reaffirming his administration’s commitment to honouring fallen heroes and supporting serving troops confronting security challenges nationwide.

‎

‎At the ceremony held at the State House, Abuja, Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, donated N100 million, while the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, announced a donation of N20 million, bringing the total to N320 million.

‎

‎Tinubu said the Armed Forces Remembrance Day, marked annually on January 15, remained a solemn moment to honour those who paid the ultimate price for national unity and peace.

‎

‎“As a grateful nation, we must honour the fallen, support the wounded, and care for all who answer the call to serve,” he said.

‎

‎The president paid glowing tributes to the serving troops tackling terrorism, insurgency, banditry and other threats, describing their unwavering commitment as a source of national pride.

‎

‎He said improved collaboration among the security agencies had yielded gains, including the surrender of insurgents, neutralisation of terrorist leaders, and the rescue of captives.

‎

‎Tinubu disclosed that the Ministry of Defence was developing a programme to deploy retired military personnel to reclaim ungoverned spaces nationwide.

‎

‎He said a new “Thank a Soldier’’ digital platform, with a QR code, would enable Nigerians to send messages of appreciation to the troops.

‎

‎Tinubu urged Nigerians to wear the 2026 emblem with pride, describing it as a symbol of sacrifice and national gratitude.

‎

‎He appealed to the citizens to reject divisive rhetorics and safeguard the nation’s diversity.

‎

‎“As President and Commander-in-Chief, I remain committed to equipping and motivating our military.

“Security is a central pillar of the Renewed Hope Agenda,” Tinubu added.

‎

‎The event marked the start of the annual nationwide fundraising and awareness activities ahead of the Armed Forces Remembrance Day on Jan. 15, 2026.

‎

‎Earlier, the Chairman of the Nigerian Legion, Mrs Grace Henry, decorated dignitaries and appealed for continued support for the armed forces.

‎

‎The ceremony was attended by top government officials including Vice-President Kashim Shettima and service chiefs.

