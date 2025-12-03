Rivers Assembly endorses Tinubu for second term

EMMANUEL NLEWEDUM, Port Harcourt

Members of the Rivers State House of Assembly have thrown their weight behind President Bola Tinubu, endorsing him to run for a second term in office in 2027.

The lawmakers made the endorsement during plenary on Wednesday, December 3, 2025.

The Assembly also passed a vote of confidence on Tinubu’s leadership, citing his commitment to improving the nation’s economy and security.

The resolution of the lawmakers followed a motion moved by Hon Major Jack and supported by all 25 lawmakers present during the plenary session.

The lawmakers also commended President Tinubu for his efforts in developing Rivers State, including appointing notable persons from the state to federal government positions and completing key projects such as the East West road and Bonny Bodo road.

They also praised Tinubu’s economic policies, which they said have increased funds for states and local governments, enabling them to pay salaries, expressing confidence in his ability to address security challenges and urged him to continue leading the country.

Speaker of the Assembly, Rt Hon Martin Amaewhule, described Tinubu as a “father” and called for prayers for him.

He urged members of the Assembly to mobilize their constituents in support of Tinubu’s “Renewed Hope Agenda”

“The president is doing the needful (in terms of security). It is not enough to talk down on the federal government,” he said.

“All hands need to be on deck. We need to help our security agencies. Everybody needs to give out information on the whereabouts of criminals.

“For us, our job is to pray for Mr President for good health, strength, and wisdom to pilot the affairs of this country.

We won’t join those who are demarketing this country. We’d rather join those praying for the country.”

