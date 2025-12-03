Outrage , tears as cousin of Enugu teen who reported abuse kills her

COSMAS CHUKWU, Enugu

A 19-year-old girl, Loveth Uloma Nwangwu, has been murdered in Enugu State just weeks after she reported multiple cases of sexual abuse, abduction, and threats to life by her 51-year-old maternal cousin, Emeka Emmanuel Nwangwu.

This is a tragedy many Nigerians say could have been prevented if police had acted on her initial complaints.

The Enugu State Police Command on Tuesday confirmed the arrest of the suspect, who allegedly attacked and fatally assaulted the teenager while she was receiving treatment at a pharmacy in Nsukka.

Police Public Relations Officer, SP Daniel Ndukwe, said operatives of the Nsukka Urban Division, with assistance from the Neighbourhood Watch Group, arrested the suspect on December 1.

“The deceased had earlier reported a case of defilement, sexual abuse, abduction, and threat to life against the suspect on 28th November 2025 to Umabor Division,” the police spokesperson stated.

Loveth, who had lived with the suspect since 2019 following the death of his wife, told police she had been isolated, repeatedly assaulted, and denied access to her family.

She reportedly escaped after the suspect threatened her with a firearm, forcing her back into his residence in Ibeku-Opi, Nsukka LGA.

Despite confessing to the abuse during a police investigation, the suspect was released after family members opted for “spiritual cleansing” instead of prosecution — a decision that has sparked nationwide outrage.

According to the police statement, Loveth was issued a medical form after reporting the abuse, but was returned to her family without any protective measures, despite the suspect’s earlier threats.

Days later, while receiving care at a pharmacy, the suspect allegedly stormed in and repeatedly slammed her head on the floor, causing fatal injuries.

She died at the hospital shortly afterward.

The Police Commissioner, Mamman Bitrus Giwa, condemned the killing and directed the State Criminal Investigation Department (CID) to conclude investigations and charge the suspect to court “within record time”.

However, public reaction has been fierce, with many Nigerians accusing the police of negligence.

A Facebook user, Peter Obi, wrote:

“The police failed this young lady. How can someone confess to such a crime and still be released? They left her exposed, and now she is dead.”

Another user, Odinaka Emmanuel Eze, blamed the police for treating the case lightly because of family ties.

“Someone who should be facing life imprisonment was released.

The police gave him the chance to kill her. Poor people suffer in your hands.”

Critics also insisted that offences like defilement are crimes against the state and cannot be privately settled.

“The Umabor Division should be held accountable. The family has no right to forgive such a crime,” another user, Daniel Noble, said.

The suspect remains in custody. Loveth’s body has been deposited in a mortuary as police prepare for autopsy and prosecution.

