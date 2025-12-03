Ondo APC to PDP: Don’t politicise security, Amotekun expansion is for peoples’ safety

DAMISI OJO,Akure

The All Progressives Congress (APC), Ondo State, has criticised the state PDP, alleging that Governor Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa’s recent commissioning of key Amotekun facilities and the recruitment of additional operatives undermine accountability.

The party said the claim was not only misguided but also a disappointing reflection of how far the PDP is willing to politicise matters of state security.

Governor Aiyedatiwa’s first and most sacred responsibility is the safety and protection of the people of Ondo State.

In a statement by the party’s spokesman, Steve Otaloro, It stressed that the APC ‘s administration’s support for the Amotekun Corps and its leadership is driven by one priority alone: ensuring a secure and stable environment for our citizens at a time when Nigeria faces complex and evolving security threats.

“The commissioning of a modern Command and Control Centre and a state-of-the-art Training Auditorium, and the recruitment of the fifth batch of Amotekun operatives, represent bold and proactive steps to fortify the state’s security architecture.

“At a time when communities across Nigeria are grappling with security challenges, Ondo State cannot afford to slow down or play politics with the safety of its people.

“If the PDP believes that enhancing security capacity through additional recruitment in these trying times is a “lapse,” then it speaks poorly of their understanding of the realities confronting our nation. The safety of our citizens is far too important for the trivial partisanship the PDP is displaying”.

The APC noted that the Aiyedatiwa administration has never ignored the welfare concerns of Amotekun operatives.

Issues regarding salaries, documentation, and structural adjustments are already being addressed systematically and transparently without noise, sensationalism, or political theatre.

“What the PDP calls “shielding” is nothing more than the Governor refusing to politicise internal administrative processes.

Enhanced welfare reform is ongoing, and the government remains committed to ensuring that every legitimate officer receives what is due, in line with established procedures and available resources.

“It is disappointing that the PDP continues to confuse routine recruitment with exploitation.

Security agencies worldwide regularly expand their personnel strength even as internal administrative adjustments are made.

The PDP’s attempt to create a false conflict between welfare and recruitment is simply a lack of understanding of how security institutions function

“Governor Aiyedatiwa’s support for the leadership of Amotekun is based on performance, operational results, and the ongoing need for stability within the security architecture.

The APC will not support attempts to destabilise the corps through politically-motivated attacks disguised as concern.

“What Ondo State needs today is unity, vigilance, and cooperation not unfortunate statements designed to score cheap political points at the expense of public safety.

“If the PDP truly cares about the welfare of officers and the security of the state, they would commend not condemn the expansion and modernisation of Amotekun.

Turning national security challenges into partisan talking points is reckless and unbecoming of a party seeking relevance”.

The statement further affirmed that APC stands firmly with Governor Aiyedatiwa and his administration as they continue to take decisive steps to secure the lives and property of the people, saying security is a collective priority, not a political weapon.

