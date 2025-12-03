Okada rider moving against traffic illegally, causes truck to crush a Fire Service Officer at Trade Fair, Lagos

IBRAHIM QUADRI

A Federal Fire Service officer was killed during an autocrash along the Trade Fair–inward Abule-Ado area of Lagos State.

The officer who was stationed within the Complex was hit by a commercial motorcyclist, Okada who was riding against the approved direction of traffic at high speed.

The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) expressed heartfelt condolences over the tragic incident.

Adebayo Taofiq, Director, Public Affairs and Enlightenment Department of LASTMA noted, “Preliminary investigations indicate that a commercial motorcyclist riding against the approved direction of traffic (one-way) at excessive speed collided with the Firefighter as he attempted to cross the expressway.

“In the resulting confusion, an approaching Shacman truck (registration number: JJJ 919 YK) heavily laden with sand was unable to brake effectively, culminating in the fatal incident.

“LASTMA personnel responsible for traffic control within the Trade Fair axis responded with remarkable promptness, cordoning off the entire accident corridor to maintain order and ensure the safety of other road users.

“With the support of concerned passersby, LASTMA Officers safeguarded the immediate scene and promptly notified the Onireke Police Division.

Police operatives arrived swiftly to commence official investigations and to reinforce security around the affected area.

“The motorcyclist responsible for the initial violation fled with his motorcycle before he could be apprehended, while the driver of the Shacman truck upon recognising the gravity of the situation abandoned the vehicle and fled the scene.

“The remains of the late Firefighter were respectfully evacuated by his colleagues from the Federal Fire Service using an official ambulance deployed from the Trade Fair Complex.”

Following effective scene management, LASTMA Officials handed over the impounded truck to designated security personnel for comprehensive investigation and further legal procedures.

The General Manager of LASTMA, Mr. Olalekan Bakare-Oki, has extended his deepest sympathies to the bereaved family, praying that Almighty God grants them the strength and fortitude to endure this irreplaceable loss.He assured the family of LASTMA’s support during this deeply distressing period.

Lamenting the persistent and dangerous practice of driving against traffic across Lagos, the General Manager issued a stern warning to motorists and commercial motorcyclists emphasising that such reckless conduct has repeatedly resulted in needless tragedies and immeasurable anguish.

He urged all road users to obey directional signs and comply strictly with government-approved speed limits as an essential civic responsibility towards preserving human life.

LASTMA reiterated its unwavering commitment to promoting safety, enforcing traffic laws, and fostering a more disciplined and responsible motoring culture throughout the State.

