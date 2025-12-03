Ohanaeze lauds Emeka Obegolu , NBA President Afam Osigwe over ₦1bn transparency feat

In a rare moment of national uplift and professional inspiration, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide has lavished praise on two leading legal luminaries—Emeka Obegolu, SAN, and Afam Josiah Osigwe, SAN—for what it describes as a “landmark demonstration of integrity, accountability and visionary leadership” at the recently concluded 2025 Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) Annual General Conference in Enugu.

In a statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Dr. Ezechi Chukwu, the apex Igbo socio-cultural organization said it was “profoundly impressed” by the conduct of Obegolu, who chaired the Planning Committee of the high-profile conference. According to Ohanaeze, Obegolu’s unprecedented return of over ₦1 billion to the NBA after the conclusion of the event was not only historic but a shining example of ethical stewardship at a time when public trust in institutions is increasingly fragile.

Senator Azuta Mbata, President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, described Obegolu’s gesture as “an extraordinary act that speaks volumes of accountability, transparency and honour.” According to him, the virtues displayed by the senior advocate represent the highest ideals promoted by Ohanaeze—ideals expected of every Igbo son and daughter entrusted with public or professional responsibility.

“This singular act reaffirms our belief that integrity is still possible in Nigeria,” Mbata said. “Emeka Obegolu has again shown that ethical leadership can thrive even in complex systems. He stands today as a beacon of hope and an exemplar for all who hold positions of trust.”

Ohanaeze noted that Obegolu’s reputation for excellence was already well established, having served as former General Secretary of the NBA, former General Secretary of the Pan African Lawyers Union, and currently Chairman of the Advisory Board of the African Mediators Association. His stewardship of the 2025 NBA Conference, the group added, has now cemented his place among Nigeria’s most credible professional figures.

“He has consistently demonstrated commitment to service, but this year’s performance stands out,” Dr. Chukwu stated. “By returning such a substantial surplus openly and proudly, he has elevated the conversation around transparency within the Bar. We urge him to sustain this enviable standard.”

Ohanaeze also extended warm commendation to Afam Josiah Osigwe, SAN, President of the Nigerian Bar Association, for what it described as his “visionary judgment” in entrusting Obegolu with the critical responsibility of coordinating the conference. The organization said Osigwe’s leadership was evident in the successful, well-organised and widely praised outcome of the event.

“The NBA President demonstrated deep understanding of the Bar’s national responsibilities,” the statement read. “His confidence in Obegolu was justified, and his own role in delivering a seamless conference further shows capacity, foresight and dedication to the growth of the profession.”

Analysts note that in an era when public institutions often struggle with accountability, the developments surrounding the 2025 NBA Conference may provide a refreshing model for responsible administration within both professional associations and government bodies.

Ohanaeze expressed hope that the exemplary actions of the two senior advocates will inspire new standards of ethical conduct among legal practitioners and other professionals nationwide. The group said the Bar, as a pillar of justice in any society, must remain grounded in the principles of integrity.

“As we celebrate this moment, we call on all professionals—especially within the legal fraternity—to emulate this admirable path of honour,” the statement concluded. “When leaders uphold integrity, society benefits.”

With its firm commendation, Ohanaeze has not only honoured the two legal icons but has also thrust the conversation on accountability into renewed national focus. In a country hungry for examples of principled leadership, the actions of Obegolu and Osigwe may well serve as a defining benchmark for years to come.

