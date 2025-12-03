December 3, 2025
Trending now

Deputy speaker, decorates newly Promoted Senior Naval officer Rear Admiral Chinonyerem Emmanuel…

NUJ Chairman FCT Council Grace Ike honoured with Excellence in Media Leadership…

Lecturers deserve respect in salary talks – DELSU VC tells FG

Latest News from Champion Newspapers, December 3, 2025

Tinubu, others raise N320m for 2026 Armed Forces remembrance appeal

NPAN appoints Segun Adediran as new GM/CEO

UBA Group ushers in 2025 yuletide, lights up Lagos Marina

Lagos set to phase out small commercial buses from major highways

Nigeria’s international airshow signals entry into global aerospace arena – Wike

Ebonyi govt raises alarm over 482 indigenes on death row in Enugu…

Champion Newspapers LTD
Photo Gallery

NUJ Chairman FCT Council Grace Ike honoured with Excellence in Media Leadership , Advocacy Award by School of Communication , Media Studies

by Peter Anayo062

NUJ Chairman FCT Council Grace Ike honoured with Excellence in Media Leadership and Advocacy Award by the School of Communication and Media Studies, Lean to Live Business School UK (LLBSUK].

 

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/
Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline
LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/
https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.
https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2

Related posts

Reps Committee briefs Journalist on Child Online Access Protection Bill held in Abuja

Peter Anayo

EAC of COREN, workshop on advancing practical capacity for facilitating PEV Training Workshop result held in Abuja

Peter Anayo

Mr Blessing Ayooluwa Oladipupo weds Oluwadunsin Ojofeitimi at Cathedral Church of Christ Marina in Lagos

Peter Anayo
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO