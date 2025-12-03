NUC receives €3m for ICT projects in varsities

The National Universities Commission (NUC) says it has received Three million euros as the first tranche of the $40 million loan secured from the French Development Agency to support Information, Communication and Technology (ICT) projects.

The Executive Secretary, NUC, Prof. Abdullahi Ribadu, who disclosed this during the inaugural meeting of the 13th NUC Board on Wednesday in Abuja, said the projects are in 10 selected universities across the country.

Ribadu noted that since assuming office about a year ago, the Commission had pushed forward several initiatives centred on research, entrepreneurship, digital transformation and skills development across Nigerian universities.

“We have secured $40 million loan from the French Development Agency for the ICT Blueprint Project in 10 selected universities.

“The first tranche of three million euros have been deposited in our CBN account to kick-start the process.

“We have strengthened internal financial management, expanded access to university education through the licensing of new private universities, and approved new programs and units.

“We have also supported the take-off of publicly funded universities, expanded open and distance learning centers, and continued system-wide quality assurance exercises,” he said.

He added that currently, the 2025 accreditation exercise is ongoing.

This, he said, continued to form the foundation of the Commission’s direction, while seeking for the Board’s support in advancing them.

Ribadu assured the Board of the Commission’s full cooperation, saying the management stood ready to draw from the members’ expertise.

“We will rely on your wisdom to guide us as we carry out our duties

“I am confident that your collective experience will strengthen the Commission’s capacity to guide the Nigerian university system at a time when higher education continues to evolve,” he said.

On his part, Chairman of the 13th NUC Board, Emeritus Prof. Oluremi Aina, expressed appreciation to President Bola Tinubu for his sustained support for the university sector.

Aina said the Board was assuming its mandate at a time of transition for higher education, with global standards rising and expectations increasing.

He outlined five central pillars that would guide the board’s work, covering performance evaluation, improved university rankings, digital literacy, research and institutional reforms.

Aina added that the board would fully leverage technology in its operations.

“We will seek to leverage technology to ease our burden through the adoption of digital platforms for the advancement of our collective objectives.

“I have a charge for the board. This board, in whom I am well-pleased, carries with it the weight of expectations and aspirations of the Nigerian people,” he said.

