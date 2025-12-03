Nigeria’s international airshow signals entry into global aerospace arena – Wike

FAVOUR ISHEMBER, Abuja

FCT Minister of State, Dr. Mariya Mahmoud has noted that the Nigeria International Airshow marks Nigeria’s decisive entry into the global aerospace arena.

Mahmoud who made this assertion at the maiden edition of the Nigeria International Airshow held at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja,said the historic maiden edition of the Nigeria International Airshow underscores President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s commitment to repositioning critical sectors as engine for national growth, job creation, and international competitiveness.

She commended the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, and his team for their vision, dedication, and innovation that have brought the Nigeria International Airshow to fruition.

The Minister emphasized that the Airshow represents more than just an exhibition of aircraft and technology, stressing that it was a clear demonstration of Nigeria’s readiness to adopt the future of aviation, aerospace engineering, and modern mobility.

Mahmoud affirmed that the nation’s capital, Abuja, remains the gateway connecting Nigeria to the world.

“The administration is therefore proud to host the inaugural global showcase at Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, reinforcing infrastructure, policies, and strategic investments designed to support industries demanding safety, innovation, and reliability,” she stated.

She pointed to expanded prospects for aviation-linked businesses, including logistics, hospitality, training academies, tourism, and technology sectors within the FCT.

The Minister used the occasion to commend the presence of airlines, aerospace companies, drone technology firms, maintenance and training institutions, and aviation specialists at the event.

According to her, “The Airshow also creates a platform for young Nigerians to pursue careers in aerospace engineering, avionics, AI-powered mobility, and sustainable aviation fuels.”

tasked exhibitors and delegates, encouraging them to explore, network, and innovate to harness the abundant opportunities presented by the historic event.

