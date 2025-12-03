Moniepoint MFB redefines MSMEs operations with Moniebook

COMFORT EKELEME, Business Editor

Moniepoint Microfinance Bank has launched Moniebook, a comprehensive all-in-one Point-of-Sale (POS) solution designed to transform how businesses in retail, hospitality, health, and beyond manage their operations.

As the first solution in the country to seamlessly unify payments and bookkeeping in one tool, it is tailored for small to medium-sized businesses as well as multi-location enterprises.

Moniebook combines robust software with reliable hardware, helping business owners streamline operations, boost efficiency, and empower business owners with data-driven insights for growth.

Also, it provides business owners with a powerful suite of tools to manage inventory, track sales, process payments, foster customer relationships, and generate detailed reports from a single platform.

The core value proposition is to simplify complex business operations, reduce inefficiencies, and increase profitability for establishments.

From supermarkets and restaurants to pharmacies and boutiques, the system empowers businesses to handle day-to-day tasks effortlessly—whether it’s preventing stockouts, managing staff roles, or tracking product expiry dates.

Speaking on the new product launch, Babatunde Olofin, Managing Director, Moniepoint MFB, said: “Our mission has always been to help businesses grow by giving them the tools they need to succeed.

“This is in strong consonance with our mantra of creating financial happiness even as we consistently power the dreams of the millions of Nigerians who have come to love and trust the brand as an enabler of progress, as businesses or as individuals.

Moniebook is engineered to be a growth partner for businesses – a holistic source of truth in the hands of every entrepreneur.

“By providing full visibility over sales, staff, customers, and inventory in real-time, we are giving business owners the control they need to scale efficiently and securely,” he said.

With over 4,000 businesses onboarded and N19 billion processed in transaction value during the beta phase of Moniebook, business owners already using the product are singing its praises.

BBQ Chef, a retail entrepreneur, said, “I discovered through Moniebook that I had made over ₦2 million in my first month. It tracks my sales, manages inventory, and is so easy for my team to use.

Honestly, any business not using Moniebook is missing out.”

Oluwole Adebiyi, Head of Product, Moniebook, said, “We built Moniebook with the realities of Nigerian business owners in mind which begins with a deep understanding of their everyday challenges.

“For too long, small and medium-sized business owners have had to juggle multiple, disconnected tools to manage critical operations, from tracking inventory to processing payments and understanding their sales data.

“This complexity is a direct barrier to growth,” he said.

He continues, “For us, whether you’re running a supermarket, a restaurant, or multiple retail outlets, you shouldn’t have to juggle five different systems.

“Moniebook gives you everything in one place – fast, secure, and scalable. By simplifying the complexities of running a business, we are freeing up entrepreneurs to do what they do best: serve their customers and grow their enterprises.

“This is another step in our commitment to fostering a thriving business ecosystem in Nigeria,” he said.

Key features and benefits of the Moniebook platform include: Inventory Management: Real-time stock monitoring with automated reordering and specialized expiry tracking to minimize waste and prevent stockouts.

Sales Tracking & Reporting: Comprehensive visibility into daily sales performance, customer behavior, and staff metrics through detailed analytics and reports.

Integrated Payment Processing: Seamless transaction processing through Moniepoint terminals with support for credit sales, split payments, and discounts.

Multi-Location Management: Centralized control and monitoring of inventory, sales, and staff across multiple store locations from a single platform.

Staff & Role Management: Customizable user permissions and role assignments to control system access and streamline operations based on employee responsibilities.

Moniebook is available in two pricing tiers: Core (₦6,000/month) for small business operations and Pro (₦8,500/month) for advanced, multi-location enterprises. Optional add-ons, including extra registers, branches, and implementation support, make it scalable for growing businesses.