Lecturers deserve respect in salary talks – DELSU VC tells FG

EBENEZER ADUROKIYA, Warri

The Vice-Chancellor of Delta State University (DELSU), Abraka, Professor Samuel Asagba, has urged the Federal Government to urgently address the unresolved issues in its agreement with the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), insisting that lecturers deserve respect and should not have to cry out before their salaries are reviewed.

Speaking on Monday during an interactive session with journalists to mark his one-year anniversary in office, Prof Asagba said it was high time the Federal Government engaged ASUU meaningfully, streamlined salaries, and institutionalised a smooth negotiation process.

He argued that salary adjustments for university lecturers should be done silently and seamlessly every four years as is often done for other sectors.

He noted with concern that the academic sector is being undervalued, recalling that there was a time in the 60s where a professor’s salary was equivalent to that of the Chief Justices in Nigeria.

He lamented that lecturers should not be made to suffer before they are listened to, urging government to treat universities as important stakeholders of the nation.

“For my take on ASUU and Federal Government agreement, I think I will leave that to the government. I think the federal government ought to do something very fast about the issue for the sake of our students and the youths.

“It is high time ASUU is called and negotiated with and salaries streamlined. They don’t have to be waiting for us to cry out everytime. This thing can be done silently and seamlessly every four years without the public even knowing.

“They come with a new salary range for other bodies so why can’t they do that for the universities? Why can’t they take us as important stakeholders in this nation?

“There was a time in the 60s where a professor’s salary was equivalent to that of the chief justice in Nigeria but today, that is not the case.

“Before they will increase the salaries of university lecturers, we have to come out and cry and suffer before they listen to us which is not good enough. They should show us more respect so that we can be encouraged to do more,” he urged.

Prof. Asagba stressed that DELSU has remained stable academically, pointing out that the institution has not embarked on strike for a decade.

He said, “Everything the federal institutions are fighting for, we already have here in DELSU,” adding that uninterrupted sessions enabled his own daughter to graduate within three and a half years.

On certificate collection, the Vice-Chancellor disclosed that there are more than 50,000 uncollected certificates in the institution’s custody, some of which have been abandoned for over 20 years.

He said many graduates, including staff who later returned for further studies or were employed in the school’s employ, only remember their certificates when they are invited for job interviews.

He, however, said the university may review its fees, noting that even N80,000 will not be too much, given the long period many certificates remain unclaimed.

He said some graduates only remember their certificates when faced with interviews, explaining that the university has safeguarded them for years.

He said DELSU would publish the names of certificate owners in national newspapers and courier the documents to them upon online request.

Prof. Asagba also reported significant improvements in campus security, stating that he appointed a retired senior police officer as Chief Security Adviser and implemented a comprehensive CCTV surveillance system across campus.

He added that the university purchased motorcycles for night patrols and announced a 50 per cent salary increase for contractor-employed security personnel from January.

Reviewing his achievements over the past year, he said the university had embarked on major ICT upgrades, including the development of a result engine, recruitment of programmers, revamp of the examination centre and the merger of DIDC with the ICT unit.

He noted that staff records were fully computerised, online screening for new students was introduced, and a new integrated portal system was developed.

He further reported that the university separated its portal from the payment gateway and upgraded several CBT centres, including Exam Centres A and B in Abraka with over 600 systems, and centres at the Oleh campus, Faculty of Law and Faculty of Engineering.

The Vice-Chancellor explained that significant infrastructural development had also taken place, citing the construction of a new road linking Basic Medical Sciences to the Faculty of Arts within six weeks and the ongoing renovation of a 500-seater theatre.

He said the Faculty of Agriculture complex had reached the DPC level, while several halls, including Halls A to D and weekend degree halls, were renovated. Laboratories in Biochemistry, Physics and AEB were refurbished, fibre-optic Internet was provided, and more office spaces were created in the Faculties of Science and Pharmacy as well as the old library for senate services.

He added that the university repaired laboratory equipment, fixed air conditioners and procured new laptops, desktops, air conditioners and office furniture.

Prof. Asagba revealed that DELSU had intensified efforts to gain global visibility, reporting new collaborations with the Hangzhou International Innovation Institute of Beihang University, China, and the appointment of foreign-based virtual lecturers.

He said the university’s global ranking had risen significantly, noting that Times Higher Education rated DELSU as the best state university in Nigeria, the best in the South-South and South-East regions, and the 12th best university nationwide for 2026.

He reaffirmed his commitment to positioning DELSU as a leading institution known for academic excellence, impactful research, innovation, social responsibility and global competitiveness.

The ceremony also had Prof Asagba recognising some worthy staff with certificates and cash gifts for their dedication and excellence in service, just as he was also presented with a portrait by some of his staff of Okpe extraction.

Present at the event were administrative heads, dean of faculties, Heads of Departments, students and well wishers.

