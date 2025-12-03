Lagos set to phase out small commercial buses from major highways

IBRAHIM QUADRI

The Lagos State Government has announced plans to phase out small commercial buses, popularly known as korope, from major highways as part of ongoing efforts to modernise public transportation and enhance commuter safety across the state.

The policy direction was reaffirmed during a stakeholder meeting convened ahead of the rollout of the Lekki–Epe Bus Reform Scheme, which is scheduled to commence on December 8, 2025.

The meeting brought together the Ministry of Transportation, the Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA), and representatives of informal bus operators to finalise arrangements for the first phase of the project.

Under the new scheme, exclusive regulated bus services will begin operation along key corridors, including Ajah–CMS (Marina)/Obalende, Ajah–Oshodi, Ajah–Berger, and Ajah–Iyana Ipaja, with plans to extend services to Epe later.

According to a statement on Tuesday by Head Corporate Communication, LAMATA, Kolawole Ojelabi, Special Adviser on Transportation, Sola Giwa, who chaired the meeting, stated that the government’s long-term vision is to streamline transit operations across Lagos by removing unregulated and unsafe vehicles from major highways.

He noted that the state is prioritising commuter comfort, improved security, and safer road use.

“We need to take a lot of bad buses off the road. The Lekki-Epe Expressway is not isolated. We are working on other major transit corridors. The vision of the State Government is also to remove the small buses known as korope from major highways and reassign them to feeder and community routes to strengthen the First and Last Mile bus scheme,” Giwa said.

As part of the new measures, the currently regulated operator on the corridor will continue stage carriage services, while Oneness — a collective of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) — has been approved to run express services from Ajah to Oshodi and Berger.

Buses deployed under the scheme will carry Lagos State’s official blue-and-white regulated colours, quick-response QR codes for vehicle verification, unique identification codes, and Touch and Pay (TAP) stickers. Drivers will also wear official Ministry of Transportation badges.

A total of 229 medium- and high-capacity buses will run in the first phase, with fare payments strictly limited to the Cowry card system.

Giwa warned that any operator or commuter involved in cash transactions will be arrested and prosecuted.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2