December 3, 2025
Latest news

Insecurity: NEC approves N100bn for rehabilitation of security training institutions

by Peter Anayo0101

The National Economic Council (NEC) has approved N100 billion for rehabilitation of training institutions for police and other security agencies.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the NEC, during its 154th meeting held virtually on Wednesday, also approved the N2.6 billion for consultancy services for the project.

The approval is subject to a final ratification by President Bola Tinubu.
The approval followed recommendations by the adhoc committee earlier constituted to assess the state of police and security agencies’ training institution nationwide.

NAN also reports that President Tinubu had during at the 152nd meeting of NEC in October, proposed the overhaul and revamp of training institutions for security agencies nationwide.

In his presentation, Gov. Peter Mbah of Enugu and Chairman, NEC adhoc committee on rehabilitation of security training institutions, underscored the urgency and significance of the condition of the training facilities.

According to Mbah, most of the training institutions are in dire condition.

On his part, the Chairman of NEC, Vice-President Kashim Shettima, reaffirmed the commitment of government to address the situation.

He urged governors of the 36 states of the federation to ensure that economic reforms by the state governments translate into clear, measurable improvements in the lives of Nigerians.

Shettima, who noted that governance is meaningful only when citizens can feel its impact, urged all tiers of government to focus on execution rather than rhetoric.

He said the era of policy without results must give way to governance defined by tangible outcomes in communities across the country.

”Our task is not to admire problems, but to solve them. Not to explain challenges, but to overcome them. And not to hope for progress, but to engineer it.

”Today’s agenda speaks to our shared responsibility to build a nation where reforms translate into results, and where policies are not mere promises but convincing instruments of change felt in the markets, schools, clinics and farms across our federation. ”

 

