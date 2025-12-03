Global Pastors Summit set to hold in spintex, ACCRA

Leaders for the Nations, in collaboration with Pleasant Place Church, is pleased to announce the upcoming Global Pastors Summit (GPS), themed “The Outpouring.” This highly anticipated spiritual gathering is designed to bring together pastors, church leaders, and Christian ministers from across the world for a powerful season of inspiration, empowerment, and renewal.

The summit is scheduled to take place from December 8 to December 14 at Christ Square, located at 29 Otu Adzin Avenue, Spintex, Accra, with daily services held at 7:00 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. The event promises a life-transforming experience marked by profound worship, dynamic teaching, and refreshing moments in the presence of God.

This year’s Global Pastors Summit will host an outstanding lineup of seasoned and respected ministers of the gospel, including Bishop Gideon Titi-Ofei, Archbishop Duncan-Williams, Archbishop Charles Agyinasare, Apostle General Sam Korankye, Rev Frank Ofosu-Appiah, Rev Ralph Dartey, Bishop Michael Hutton-Wood, and Rev Dele Olawanle. These anointed speakers will share deep theological insight, practical leadership principles, and prophetic direction to equip participants for greater effectiveness in ministry and Christian leadership.

The Global Pastors Summit serves as a strategic platform for spiritual development and leadership transformation. Attendees can expect a rich atmosphere of prayer, worship, and revelation that will inspire personal growth and renewed passion for ministry, while also addressing current challenges facing the Church globally. The summit aims to create an environment where leaders are spiritually refreshed, strengthened for the work of ministry, and empowered to impact their communities more effectively.

The event is open to pastors, ministers, church workers, and believers who desire spiritual revival and leadership development. Participants are encouraged to take full advantage of this opportunity to receive divine impartation and connect with other leaders who share a passion for advancing the gospel.

For registration details and further inquiries, interested persons are advised to contact the organizers via 0245 007 374.

