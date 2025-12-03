December 3, 2025
Agriculture

FG commissions veterinary hospital, 15,000-cattle ranch project in Enugu

by Peter Anayo095

 

NJEMANZE EMMANUEL, Enugu

 

Barely a week after commissioning a model veterinary hospital in Yola, Adamawa State, the Federal Government has delivered another in Enugu under the World Bank–supported Livestock Productivity and Resilience Project (L-PRES).

Commissioning the facility on Tuesday, 2nd December 2025, the Minister of Livestock Development, Idi Mukhtar Maiha, said the Renewed Hope Agenda is delivering tangible progress through modern livestock infrastructure, strengthened veterinary systems, and expanded support for livestock-dependent Nigerians.

He noted that seven model hospitals have been completed nationwide, with 14 more underway.

The Executive Governor of Enugu State, Barr. Peter Ndubuisi Mbah, represented by the Deputy Governor, Barr. Ifeanyi Ossai praised the Federal Government for expanding quality veterinary services to the Southeast.

He called for synergy between the new hospital and Enugu State University to deepen veterinary training, boost livestock productivity, and stimulate wealth creation and broader economic growth.

Delivering her remarks, the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Livestock Development, Dr. Chinyere Ijeoma Akujobi, said that the veterinary hospital with state-of-the-art equipment will provide improved access to diagnosis, treatment, and preventive care.

“Healthy animals mean higher productivity, safer food, stronger markets, and improved livelihoods.

This hospital is not just a facility, it is a lifeline,” she said.
Also speaking, the National Project Coordinator of L-PRES, Dr. Sanusi Abubakar, explained that the centre will run a hybrid model involving private and state-employed veterinarians and veterinary paraprofessionals under a governance structure to be inaugurated by the Minister.

This, he noted, ensures sustainability, expands service coverage, and deepens public-private collaboration in line with global best practices.

In a related event later in the day, the Minister performed the groundbreaking for the Enugu State Integrated Livestock Centre in Ubahu-Nkanu East LGA, a flagship ranching facility with an initial 15,000-cattle capacity.

The centre represents a decisive shift from open grazing to a fully integrated, commercially viable value chain designed to enhance food security, promote investment, create jobs and position the state as a global meat processing and export hub.

The events were attended by the World Bank Co-Task Team Leader for L-PRES, Dr. Chidozie Anyiro, the Enugu State Commissioner for Agriculture and Agro Industralisation, Dr. Patrick Nwabueze Ubru, Directors of the Federal Ministry of Livestock Development, the Registrar Nigeria Institute of Animal Science, Prof. Herbert Udo.

Also the chairman of the Nigerian Veterinary Medical Association (NVMA) Enugu State chapter is Dr. Joseph Iloh, and State Coordinator for L-PRES, Dr. Ifeyinwa Elizabeth Nnajeze, amongst others.

 

