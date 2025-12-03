Deputy speaker, decorates newly Promoted Senior Naval officer Rear Admiral Chinonyerem Emmanuel Oji with Chief of Naval Staff vice Admiral, held in Abuja

Deputy Speaker, House of Representatives RT Hon Benjamin Okezie Kalu PhD CFR (right], decorating the newly promoted Senior Naval officer Rear Admiral Chinonyerem Emmanuel Oji alongside the Chief of Naval Staff Vice Admiral, at the Ceremony, held at the Defence Headquarters in Abuja.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2